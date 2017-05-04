DLR Group continues to lead U.S. rollout of AC Hotels by Marriott

Courtesy of Concord Hospitality

-- DLR Group's Hospitality Studio announced today its plans to open six properties under the AC Hotels by Marriott umbrella this year. Launched in Europe with the successful partnership of Marriott and AC Hotels in 2011, Marriott then moved to open AC Hotels by Marriott in urban neighborhoods across the United States.DLR Group's first design was the AC Hotel by Marriott Westport in Kansas City, which opened in 2015. The firm continues to collaborate with Marriott and developers with eight projects currently in design, including the recently opened AC Hotel San Jose Downtown and the AC Hotel Raleigh North Hills."DLR Group's designs seek to interpret and deliver the AC Hotels by Marriott brand vision and spirit in a unique, sophisticated way, catered to each location," said DLR Group Global Hospitality Leader Tom Mitchell. "Our aim is to be the most valued design partner to Marriott and our owners by listening to the brand and successfully executing on schedule and on budget."DLR Group's most recent design to open is in the heart of Silicon Valley, the first AC Hotel by Marriott to open on the West Coast. The firm, partnering with TPG and Rockbridge, designed the property to offer walkability to entertainment, dining, and transportation. Using energy saving technologies, such as light harvesting and architectural louver sunshades, the AC Hotel San Jose Downtown is certified LEED Gold.Also recently opened, the AC Hotel Raleigh North Hills is a collaboration between DLR Group, Concord Hospitality and Marriott, creating a true local experience connecting both travelers and local residents within the rich, urban context of the North Hills neighborhood. The AC Hotel Raleigh North Hills utilizes a sky lobby and amenity floor at the top of the building as a focal point of the design.To date, the DLR Group Hospitality Studio has designed 12 AC Hotels by Marriott:· Menlo Park, Calif.· San Francisco, Calif.· San Jose, Calif.· Santa Clara, Calif.· Sunnyvale, Calif.· Gainesville, FL· Grand Rapids, Mich.· Kansas City, Mo.· Chapel Hill, N.C.· Raleigh, N.C.· Spartanburg, S.C.DLR Group's integrated design approach for the AC Hotels by Marriott design program delivers a wide range of services including: architecture, interior design, engineering, energy modeling, and commissioning through the design and construction process. The firm has partnered with various developers including: T2 Development, OTO Development, FPG Development, Concord Hospitality, Rockbridge, Noble Investment Group, and CWD Real Estate Investment, for its AC Hotels by Marriott portfolio.DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities;and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge, and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.Our view of the world.