Campus Planning Expert Joins DLR Group

-- College and University planning expert Krisan Osterby has joined DLR Group. Her expertise spans a variety of planning services, including campus master plans, strategic facilities plans, landscape master plans, and redevelopment studies.Osterby has more than 30 years experience in the planning and design of campuses domestically and internationally. She is skilled at building consensus among diverse stakeholders and has built a reputation for her collaborative, data-driven approach that results in successful implementation and memorable experiences for all users."Krisan will elevate the firm's master planning services for education clients. She has a proven track record of successful Higher Education campus planning and has the unique ability to lead clients in large-scale strategic planning," said Stu Rothenberger, DLR Group Global Higher Education Leader. "Her experience will help to expand DLR Group's Higher Education studio globally."Osterby's portfolio includes planning services for such wide-ranging institutions as Florida International University, New York University, Notre Dame University, University of Alaska, University of Tennessee, and University of Texas. She has also contributed to facility master plans internationally for the American University of Iraq, Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Salahaddin University Erbil in Iraq."I'm thrilled to join the firm and collaborate with DLR Group's Higher Education experts," said Osterby. "In this challenging era for higher education, we can position our clients for success by combining DLR Group's design-thinking, deep listening, and data-driven analysis with our passion for innovative workplace and learning strategies, sustainability, and excellence in higher education facilities."Osterby earned a Fulbright/ITT Fellowship in Planning in the Netherlands and is a registered Landscape Architect. She is active in several industry organizations, including the Society for College and University Planning and the International Town Gown Association.