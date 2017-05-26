News By Tag
DLR Group Adds Global Higher Education Sector Leader
Stuart Rothenberger is charged to grow the firm's Higher Education Practice
Rothenberger has served higher education clients exclusively for the past 30 years. He has established himself as an award-winning expert in the programming, planning and design of facilities that elevate learning, teaching, and working at higher education institutions.
"Stu brings a new level of expertise to DLR Group's Higher Education Studio. He is a respected leader in the industry who challenges his clients to think about how space and design can positively elevate learning," said Davenport. "Stu has direct experience with projects and campus types in our core higher education market. He understands the value of building relationships with clients and is the visionary leader who can extend the reach of our practice to new campuses."
Rothenberger's resume includes delivering projects on nearly 100 campuses nation-wide. His design portfolio features academic buildings, dining centers, facility master plans, libraries, residence halls, science centers, and student unions. He has completed planning and design services for a multitude of institutions, including Ithaca College; Lehigh University; University of Pittsburgh; Villanova University; Virginia Tech; and West Virginia University.
"I'm excited to join a global design firm that is wholly committed to changing the lives of the clients and communities it serves," said Rothenberger. "DLR Group's Higher Education Studio is poised for tremendous growth. My vision is to create a design culture that attracts highly talented professionals and appeals to innovative higher education institutions across the globe."
Rothenberger regularly participates in industry events, speaks to national audiences, and writes articles about trending topics. In addition, he is a member of the American Institute of Architects, Association of Physical Plant Administrators, National Association of College Auxiliary Services, National Association of College and University Business Officials, and the Society of College and University Planners.
