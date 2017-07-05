News By Tag
DLR Group Partners with Richmond Raceway to unveil Richmond Raceway Reimagined
Fans will experience a modernized infield with new amenities, set to open in the Fall of 2018
Richmond Raceway Reimagined (http://richmondracewayreimagined.com/)
"When we started work on Richmond Raceway Reimagined, Dennis Bickmeier shared a conversation he had with a group of Richmond race fans. They loved the track, but had never been in the Cup garages – it was the one place they would love to experience,"
In addition to the new garage walkways and inspection viewing areas, other new attractions including expansive Richmond infield social and engagement areas with concessions. An 80-person club experience with roof access will overlook Gatorade Victory Lane as part of the modernized infield. The location will provide new fan engagement opportunities for pre-race access, drive appearances, and entertainment programming.
"Richmond Raceway Reimagined is a commitment by ISC to the future of the sport and the iconic racing experience in Richmond," said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. "The track has been a racing destination for over 70 years, and this investment will help ensure the bright future of the facility for the next 70 years."
Barton Malow, one of the leading sports facility builders in the nation, is the contractor and Richmond-based HG Design Studio is the civil engineer on the infield redevelopment project. This new attraction will launch over Richmond Raceway's first NASCAR playoff weekend on Sept. 21-22, 2018.
About DLR Group
DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities;
