DLR Group Partners with Richmond Raceway to unveil Richmond Raceway Reimagined

Fans will experience a modernized infield with new amenities, set to open in the Fall of 2018

-- DLR Group, Richmond Raceway and International Speedway Corporation (ISC), announced today the details of Richmond Raceway Reimagined, a $30 million infield redevelopment project. The project will bring new attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, teams, sponsors, and other stakeholders to the historic Richmond Raceway infield.Richmond Raceway Reimagined (http://richmondracewayreimagined.com/)will provide the facility a complete redesigned and modernized infield. Race fans will be able to get closer than ever to NASCAR's best with new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages and a fan experience walkway providing full immersion into the sport. Fans will also be able to watch race cars complete their runs through inspection stations in the new infield."When we started work on Richmond Raceway Reimagined, Dennis Bickmeier shared a conversation he had with a group of Richmond race fans. They loved the track, but had never been in the Cup garages – it was the one place they would love to experience,"said DLR Group Principal Bob Carlson, AIA. "DLR Group is proud to be a part of the team that helps those fans realize their dream."In addition to the new garage walkways and inspection viewing areas, other new attractions including expansive Richmond infield social and engagement areas with concessions. An 80-person club experience with roof access will overlook Gatorade Victory Lane as part of the modernized infield. The location will provide new fan engagement opportunities for pre-race access, drive appearances, and entertainment programming."Richmond Raceway Reimagined is a commitment by ISC to the future of the sport and the iconic racing experience in Richmond," said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. "The track has been a racing destination for over 70 years, and this investment will help ensure the bright future of the facility for the next 70 years."Barton Malow, one of the leading sports facility builders in the nation, is the contractor and Richmond-based HG Design Studio is the civil engineer on the infield redevelopment project. This new attraction will launch over Richmond Raceway's first NASCAR playoff weekend on Sept. 21-22, 2018.DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities;and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge, and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.