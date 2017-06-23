 
News By Tag
* Denver
* Real Estate
* Architecture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

DLR Group Recommitting to LoDo

Design staff of 57 will work from new office at 1401 Lawrence Street
 
 
DLR Group Denver Office
DLR Group Denver Office
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Denver
* Real Estate
* Architecture

Industry:
* Architecture

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Projects

DENVER - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Following consistent growth over the past three years, DLR Group is moving over the July 4 holiday weekend. A total of 57 design professionals will relocate from their current LoDo office and take up residence on the 10th floor at 1401 Lawrence Street.

A core expertise of DLR Group's specialties is Workplace design. The Denver Studio used the new office design an opportunity to "walk the walk" of progressive office space. It features active, team-based workspaces, acoustical treatment for enhanced privacy in an open office environment, functional touchdown spaces for employees visiting from DLR Group's 27 global offices, efficient HVAC and lighting controls, and wellness amenities including a fitness center, showers, and bike storage.

"This move signifies the growth and commitment to the Denver area by DLR Group," said DLR Group Principal Bob Binder, AIA. "Since we're an employee-owned firm, when we first considered moving, we surveyed our employee-oweners about where they wanted to be and how we could build an office that truly meets their evolving needs. The responses were overwhelming: we love being embedded in the vital heart of Denver, contributing to the places where Denverites work, play, learn, and stay."

DLR Group has done significant work in Denver, including the design of a new 140,000 SF, 11-story, 220 room hotel in LoDo at the highly visible former RTD transit hub. Other DLR Group projects in Denver and the surrounding area include:

• The Curtis Hotel at 1405 Curtis Street, a hyper-themed boutique hotel portraying iconic and beloved movies, television shows or musicians to create an entertaining hospitality experience at the gateway of the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
• Rally Software at 1550 Wynkoop Street, above the downtown Denver landmark, the Tattered Cover Bookstore. The office was the first of many Agile Transformation projects DLR Group has designed for Rally, which was recently acquired by CA Technologies. DLR Group's Workplace clients in the Denver area also include tech companies Ping Identity, Vertafore, and Marketo.
• DLR Group completed the first LEED project for Denver Public Schools at the Evie Garrett campus, and is currently working on six K-12 schools in the Denver area, including the highly anticipated Cherry Creek Career & Innovation Academy.

About DLR Group
DLR Group (http://www.dlrgroup.com/) is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities; and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge, and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.

Contact
Rachael Adams
***@dlrgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dlrgroup.com
Posted By:***@dlrgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Denver, Real Estate, Architecture
Industry:Architecture
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DLR Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share