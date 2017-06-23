News By Tag
DLR Group Recommitting to LoDo
Design staff of 57 will work from new office at 1401 Lawrence Street
A core expertise of DLR Group's specialties is Workplace design. The Denver Studio used the new office design an opportunity to "walk the walk" of progressive office space. It features active, team-based workspaces, acoustical treatment for enhanced privacy in an open office environment, functional touchdown spaces for employees visiting from DLR Group's 27 global offices, efficient HVAC and lighting controls, and wellness amenities including a fitness center, showers, and bike storage.
"This move signifies the growth and commitment to the Denver area by DLR Group," said DLR Group Principal Bob Binder, AIA. "Since we're an employee-owned firm, when we first considered moving, we surveyed our employee-oweners about where they wanted to be and how we could build an office that truly meets their evolving needs. The responses were overwhelming:
DLR Group has done significant work in Denver, including the design of a new 140,000 SF, 11-story, 220 room hotel in LoDo at the highly visible former RTD transit hub. Other DLR Group projects in Denver and the surrounding area include:
• The Curtis Hotel at 1405 Curtis Street, a hyper-themed boutique hotel portraying iconic and beloved movies, television shows or musicians to create an entertaining hospitality experience at the gateway of the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
• Rally Software at 1550 Wynkoop Street, above the downtown Denver landmark, the Tattered Cover Bookstore. The office was the first of many Agile Transformation projects DLR Group has designed for Rally, which was recently acquired by CA Technologies. DLR Group's Workplace clients in the Denver area also include tech companies Ping Identity, Vertafore, and Marketo.
• DLR Group completed the first LEED project for Denver Public Schools at the Evie Garrett campus, and is currently working on six K-12 schools in the Denver area, including the highly anticipated Cherry Creek Career & Innovation Academy.
About DLR Group
DLR Group (http://www.dlrgroup.com/
Contact
Rachael Adams
***@dlrgroup.com
