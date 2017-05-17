News By Tag
DLR Group selected for a ground-up mixed-use development in Anaheim Platinum Triangle
The design team for LT Platinum Center includes DLR Group, urban design firm Hopscape, and MVE & Partners, Inc.
"This win is a true team effort," said DLR Group Global Retail and Mixed-Use Leader Brian Arial. "We brought our retail, hospitality, residential, and office experts to the design team. This is one of the biggest, most complex projects being developed in the United States."
LT Platinum is the most recent of several significant projects for DLR Group:
• Paseo Colorado, Pasadena, Calif – a 600,000 SF renovation that improved the mall's vertical and horizontal circulation, opened up and increased visibility, and doubled the mall's foot traffic.
• Ridgedall Mall, Minnetonka, Minn. – a 91,500 SF addition including new retail and common areas.
Recent developments from the Mixed-Use/Retail Studio include:
• Edin Park Food Hall, Los Angeles – a 30,000 SF mixed-use development featuring award-winning restaurants.
• Cybrary, Homestead, Fla. – a cyber-library, or Cybrary combines education and entertainment to give life back to the library.
• International DLR Group designs include the Abha Mixed-Use Development in Saudi Arabia and a 350,000 SF mixed-use development in Mombasa, Kenya.
About DLR Group
DLR Group (http://www.dlrgroup.com/
Contact
Rachael Adams
***@dlrgroup.com
