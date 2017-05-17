 
DLR Group selected for a ground-up mixed-use development in Anaheim Platinum Triangle

 
 
Image courtesy of DLR Group
Image courtesy of DLR Group
 
LOS ANGELES - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- DLR Group has been selected for the design team of LT Platinum Center in Anaheim, Calif. The new 1.2 million SF of mixed-use development is located at the prominent intersections of State College Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue, immediately adjacent to Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The proposed development is the first to respond to the concept of an urban "downtown" district as envisioned by the City of Anaheim for the area surrounding Angels Stadium known as the Platinum Triangle. The vision for Platinum Triangle is a high density, mixed-use neighborhood with office, restaurant, entertainment, and residential spaces replacing existing industrial development.

The design team for LT Platinum Center includes DLR Group, urban design firm Hopscape, and MVE & Partners, Inc.

"This win is a true team effort," said DLR Group Global Retail and Mixed-Use Leader Brian Arial. "We brought our retail, hospitality, residential, and office experts to the design team. This is one of the biggest, most complex projects being developed in the United States."

LT Platinum is the most recent of several significant projects for DLR Group:

• Paseo Colorado, Pasadena, Calif – a 600,000 SF renovation that improved the mall's vertical and horizontal circulation, opened up and increased visibility, and doubled the mall's foot traffic.
• Ridgedall Mall, Minnetonka, Minn. – a 91,500 SF addition including new retail and common areas.

Recent developments from the Mixed-Use/Retail Studio include:

• Edin Park Food Hall, Los Angeles – a 30,000 SF mixed-use development featuring award-winning restaurants.
• Cybrary, Homestead, Fla. – a cyber-library, or Cybrary combines education and entertainment to give life back to the library.
• International DLR Group designs include the Abha Mixed-Use Development in Saudi Arabia and a 350,000 SF mixed-use development in Mombasa, Kenya.

About DLR Group
DLR Group (http://www.dlrgroup.com/) is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities; and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge, and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.

