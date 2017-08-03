Iconic Dallas based interiors firm Staffelbach joins DLR Group

Dallas based Staffelbach elevates DLR Group's interiors practice and provides an established design presence to support additional growth in Texas.

Photo courtesy of DLR Group

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Interiors

* Merger

* Dallas Industry:

* Architecture Location:

* Dallas - Texas - US Subject:

* Mergers

Contact

Rachael Adams

***@dlrgroup.com Rachael Adams

End

-- DLR Group CEO Griff Davenport, AIA, today announced Dallas based interiors firm Staffelbach is joining DLR Group. Staffelbach is recognized as an innovative interiors firm with focused expertise in programming, planning, workplace strategy, design, facilities management, move management, and product specification for an envied roster of Fortune 100 clients.Staffelbach was founded in 1966 by the Hall of Fame Swiss-born interior designer Andre Staffelbach, FIIDA. In 1985, he was joined in Dallas by Jo Heinz, FIIDA. Together, the pair have built Staffelbach into the premier interiors firm in Dallas. They bring a total of 70 design professionals to DLR Group, including 23 licensed architects and interior designers. The firm will operate as DLR Group|Staffelbach, and join with DLR Group offices in Austin and Houston to serve public and private sector clients throughout Texas."Staffelbach is the ideal partner as we establish the DLR Group brand in Dallas," said DLR Group CEO Griff Davenport, AIA. "Staffelbach's commitment to design excellence is unmatched. Andre and Jo have a tradition of a refined integration of arts, design, and architecture. Our vision is to attract firms with a shared commitment to design excellence and sustainability. Staffelbach clearly shares those beliefs.""Interior design must respect the architect's concept and design for the building," said founder Andre Staffelbach. "I am excited to join with a global, multidisciplinary firm. DLR Group is the platform to elevate Staffelbach to the next level in our evolution as a design firm.""Staffelbach is in the business of design which perfectly aligns with the vison and beliefs of DLR Group," said Staffelbach President & CEO Jo Staffelbach Heinz who will continue to lead the DLR Group|Staffelbach office in Dallas. "With DLR Group, our staff has the opportunity for ownership in the firm, which ensures the continuity of the Staffelbach design legacy."The addition of Staffelbach substantially adds to the depth of DLR Group's interior design capabilities and elevates the scale of interiors expertise available to clients in each of the firm's 29 global locations. In Dallas, Staffelbach provides DLR Group with an established location to better serve existing Texas clientele, and reach new clients for its Courts, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Performing Arts, Retail, Sports, and Workplace studios.DLR Group has several active design projects in Texas. Its Education Studio is working with the Austin Independent School District, El Paso Independent School District, Houston Independent School District, Round Rock Independent School District, the University of Texas, and the University of Houston. The DLR Group Hospitality Studio is completing a new Canopy Hotel by Hilton in Dallas opening in November, a comprehensive renovation of the Marriott Autograph ICON in downtown Houston, and designing a new full service hotel in Lubbock. Workplace clients in Texas include GEOLOG, General Dynamics, and USAA."Staffelbach's interiors expertise will be of immediate benefit to our national Workplace clients like Google, Boeing, IPG, and Nestle," said Davenport. "For Staffelbach, this greatly expands the range of design services available to its clients including full service architecture and engineering delivered as part of an integrated design process."Both Staffelbach and Heinz believe now is the time to take their firm to the next level and agree that DLR Group is the perfect partner."DLR Group appreciates and values interior architecture and what the Staffelbach design entity is," said Staffelbach. "Both firms understand and appreciate that the details make the difference in producing true design excellence.""DLR Group led with a design message that resonated with us. There are so many opportunities for our people to explore and master – design, markets, geographies, and more prominent firm leadership roles – as part of DLR Group, and that helped make this decision for us," said Heniz.DLR Group is a 100-percent employee-owned firm and all Staffelbach professionals will have the opportunity to purchase stock and invest in the future of DLR Group. The firm will be merging operations immediately with full integration and the name change to DLR Group| Staffelbach effective October 2.DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities;and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge, and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.Staffelbach is a specialized group of interior designers, architects and planners with more than 50 years of experience in the industry. Staffelbach has consistently been listed as one of the Top 100 Firms in the country by Interior Design magazine since 1986. For more information, visit www.staffelbach.com.