Drought in Somalia by Somaus Help Inc

Melbourne, Australia, May 2017, Somaus Help Inc announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and the company is set out to raise $300,000 on Indiegogo.com

--SomAus Help is a humanitarian and development charitable organization registered with Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission. It was formed in 2015. Campaigning for helping those facing severe drought and famine in war torn Somalia, the charity is seeking US$300,000 on Crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to help those in Mogadishu, Garowe, Kismayo and Hargeisa in Somalia access food, medical supplies, wells and water they so desperately need.More than 363,000 children in Somalia are malnourished according to WHO. Of these, 70,000 are in need of urgent medical care. People in Somalia battle malnourishment and lack of food, water and shelter on account of the drought in Southern Sudan. According to WHO estimates, this drought has affected more than 16 million people in Africa. Torn apart by terrorist outfit Al Shabab's violence, racked with poverty, hunger and thirst, nearly 6 million of Somalia's population is living in desperate circumstances. You can change that. Australians can donate anywhere from US $1( buys a small glass of water for a Somalian child, woman or man) to US $1000 (provides reliefs and medical supplies so urgently needed by the population here). Donate generously and help save a life in Somalia.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: