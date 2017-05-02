Help Fund Bow Belle's Debut EP!

Manhattan, NY, May 2017, adrielle "bow" belle announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

--I'm Adrielle Belle, many of you know me as "Bow Belle." I'm a singer/songwriter, originally hailing from San Diego, CA. I'm so excited to share this project with you! ?? I grew up in an abusive household, where I was alone and isolated, a lot of the time. Music was my escape, and it helped me to stay hopeful and keep dreaming, even when I felt like I wouldn't make it another day. I used to hide behind my smile, and have to hide what was going on at home from all of my friends…which in turn made me pretty shy and timid. I had such a hard time when it came to putting myself out there, and doing what I most wanted to do: Sing my heart out! ?? I learned how to stand alone in front of an audience and rock out, with the guidance of all of my teachers. Once I became more and more comfortable in my vulnerability, I realized that I didn't have to keep my feelings and struggles locked away in order to survive, anymore. I began to really be able to connect to people for the first time in my life-and it was awesome. I had never really had a family base growing up, but after sharing my story through my art, I've garnered the biggest family of friends a girl could hope for-all of whom inspired me to bring this project to fruition.I learned how to stand alone in front of an audience and rock out, with the guidance of all of my teachers. Once I became more and more comfortable in my vulnerability, I realized that I didn't have to keep my feelings and struggles locked away in order to survive, anymore. I began to really be able to connect to people for the first time in my life-and it was awesome. I had never really had a family base growing up, but after sharing my story through my art, I've garnered the biggest family of friends a girl could hope for-all of whom inspired me to bring this project to fruition.This album goes out to the 'forgotten.' All the lost boys and lost girls who had to struggle to find their way and find their voice in a tough world. From the moments we all know, like falling in love for the first time, to the ones that may be more elusive to some-like being a runaway or overcoming abuse, the EP will take you on a unique journey. I finally have a set of songs that really showcase who I am as a vocalist and a storyteller, and I absolutely can't wait to share them with you!!I have the honor of getting to work with some of the best engineers and producers in the city to bring this project to life! Two of the songs on the EP were produced by Mantra, who has developed beats for artists like Rihanna. Mikaelin "Blue" BlueSpruce is behind the mix/mastering process for 100% of the EP. Blue just won a Grammy for his work on Solange's recent album! I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with such accomplished engineers, and have already grown so much throughout this process.Luckily I have been able to put up a lot of the money I make through my work as a musical theatre and dance teacher for children, toward this project-so we are 75% of the way to completion, already. All self-funded!Whoop!! But there is still the task of funding Music videos, P.R and marketing., production of CD's and so forth. This is an album that I want people to hear…and no one will hear it without the proper follow through, Adrielle Belle has always loved performing!At 3 years old, you could catch her belting out her favorite tunes by Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Mariah Carey, with choreography to match! She has an eclectic taste for all genres from Classic Opera to more contemporary Pop, Hip Hop and Rap; Her songwriting and musical style reflects that same variety and versatility-making for a unique and original sound. Music helped her to find her voice, after being silenced through many years of living in an abusive home, and eventually becoming a runaway. She lived in shelters and crashed on friend's couches, until she saved enough money to go to New York, armed with only her love for singing. She hopes her songs and her journey can inspire others to continue fighting the battles that no one else knows about, and to never give up on their dreams. She is currently working on recording her first EP, set to release in 2017. Join the #BowBelle movementyour support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Kickstarter page: