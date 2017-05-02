 
May 2017





Service center expansion in 4 states

Cincinnati, United States, May 2017, Victor Feeney announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.
 
 
Service center
CINCINNATI - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

For CEO Victor Feeney, the crowdfunding campaign to provide service delivery and cutting edge tech repair to major US cities is a dream in the making. Having worked all his life in the manufacturing and tech repair sector, Feeney initiated a 6 month test project in four key US cities, Louisville, Nashville, Lexington and Cincinnati. The results point to how the average repair service takes 14 days for products of top brands from LG to Samsung. The Feeney Brother's Factory Service Center aims to make this into a 7 day repair duration.

Well trained techs, the latest equipment, and 100K in funding at Indiegogo is what this outstanding factory service center is working towards. The funds will be used for three months training for all 6 technicians, 8k POS and Tracking Software, 42K for three vans, and 40K for 90 days pay for 4 more full time employees. With a move to help improve the turnaround time and provide turnkey solutions, this crowdfunding campaign and company aim to go the distance when it comes to tech repair.

With 24 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Service center expansion in 4 states" get funded!

