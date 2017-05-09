AfriSCENE by Abdallah AG AMANO

Belgium, May 2017, Abdallah AG AMANO announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Ulule.

--Barnako, Ouagadougou, Lome, Nouakchott and Niamey in Mali, West Africa are just some of the places where the voice of creative geniuses is lost, due to lack of funding, training and infrastructure. But now, Abdallah AG Amano and his team of creative professionals are giving 3 sound engineers (trainees) per country a chance to hone their skills, take part in international festivals and become trainers themselves, to start the AfriSCENE movement at grassroots level so that natural talent comes to the fore.With an experience of working for the Royal Theater at Namur, Abdallah is bring opportunities to those who lack it despite their talent. His team members include renowned Belgian stage light manager Wenceslas and talented singer, move maker, editor, VJ and artist Madani who has led the Malian art movement and became the African ambassador of the French urban Kourtrajme. AfriSCENE provides training in partnership with noted institutions and artists in Belgium, France. The aim is to give art a chance to grow and Malian artists to find a voice. Running a crowdfunding campaign on Ulule, the team seeks US $10,989 for the expense of training and setting up the infrastructure. Help Malian artists and sound engineering talent to rise to the challenge of showcasing their work in a competitive, global art scene. Give art a chance to reach people and make talent come alive.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "get funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Ulule page: