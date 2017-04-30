Sound Table: The World's Only Furniture That Plays Music

Singapore, May 2017, KAMARQ announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter

Meet Sound Table, the first furniture in the world to play music using bluetooth technology! In an innovation that is music to melody lovers' ears, the Sound Table has become KAMARQ's leading product in Japan, where it met with astounding crowdfunding success. The Sound Table has bluetooth technology, diaphragms and amazing flat speaker technology that produces high quality sounds, along with an in built system of 10 ambient tracks. Manipulate the tracks using your smartphone because this unique furniture blending audio and IT is mobile-friendly. Now choose any song of your choice anytime and play it while you entertain or work. Free up your living space and optimize technology using this innovative Sound Table made of White Oak Veneer with legs in solid White Oak, Mahogany or Sungkai wood by creative visionary Shuwa Tei. Calling all audiophiles, this amazing Sound Table is durable, resilient and attractive when it comes to playing your favorite song day in and out. The Sound Table is a product of Japanese Group KAMARQ which envisions a world without boundaries and music that is limited only by your imagination.