Future Point Group By Phillipe J Avery

United Kingdom, May 2017, Phillipe J Avery announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Fundit.Buzz

Future Point Group

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Fundit

• Education Industry:

• Education Subject:

• Projects

Media Contact

Phillipe J Avery

***@future-point.org Phillipe J Avery

End

--Future Point Group, with its fresh approach to business and social impact is going where no other organization has gone before! The not for profit company is a trading business that invests in the future of African youth and those facing life challenges in the UK, whether it is following recovery from ill health, a new start after a significant life change, discrimination that negatively affects employability, life after prison, joblessness or the advancing years. Future Point has resolved to create a unit for Africa, for the student communities of, mainly East African nations and for people in deprived areas of the UK. For Africa, the vision is to create an online community and to offer marketing and promotional services for income generating activities that enable young people to earn money and to achieve economic independence. Additionally, those with good grades and the prospect of a bright academic future, but without resources to access it, will be helped to find their ideal academic 'future point' either in their home countries or overseas, for return after graduation. Africa has the world's youngest population and the youngest working population. Unfortunately, unemployment is high as, among other reasons, young people lack training and skills to succeed or they have the skills employers do not need.An essential element of Future Point UK is the Business Empowerment Network. The Future Point UK initiative helps those who are unemployed, those with a lack of skills, individuals looking to re-enter the job market, people from ethnic minorities, people from the LGBTI community, women, the vulnerable and at risk youth. The initiative will empower those facing life challenges to acquire skills and to become more employable or to generate income and job opportunities through their own small enterprises. Help Future Point Group realize its dream of helping others who really need it on the crowdfunding platform FundIt Buzz, where it seeks financing of around £20,000 with a crucial tipping point to be reached. Give this not for profit, trading company a chance to assist those who need help the most. Support this campaign and prevent vulnerable people from reaching the wrong kind of tipping point.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Fundit.Buzz page: