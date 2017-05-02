News By Tag
Funny Activities in Trifid Research
All our Employees have enjoyed a lot of fun and it was a great experience for all of us. Trifid research is a great company which also keeps deep relation with his employees and our seniors want to make that a great environment inside of the company
To make this special day, all employees are showing lots of amazing performances like- dance, singing, games, fun activity and said outstanding motivation speech, values and morals in our life and works.
Mr Ashok Mishra (Media head of trifid research), he is one of the most important parts in all activity firm who organized a lot of events which helps reduce the stress of all our Employees and all Employees complete this event together.
In our company, there are such events that can reduce our Employee Stress and also know each other well and our employees celebrated this event very enjoy. Trifid research is the best company in Indore which organize such type event with
One of the best things in Trifid Research, it always makes a video recording to each event for our future remembrance.You can easily find out, our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/
More Details Click Here - http://www.trifidresearch.com/
