Holidaily Brewing Co. Ranks No. 723 on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Private Companies
In a time where craft beer faces headwinds, Holidaily is highlighted as one of the fastest growing companies in the country.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by this amazing organization"
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.
Holidaily Brewing Company, founded in 2016 in Golden, Colorado, has experienced consistent year-over-year growth and is now the country's leading dedicated gluten-free craft brewery. Built on a mission to deliver exceptional beer without compromise, Holidaily has transformed what it means to drink gluten-free. The brewery's flagship beer, Favorite Blonde, is the #1 selling gluten-free beer in the U.S., and alongside Fat Randy's IPA, represents the top two fastest growing gluten-free brands nationwide. Holidaily's remarkable growth has been driven by strong partnerships with major retailers like HEB, Total Wine, Safeway Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Trader Joe's, bringing gluten-free craft beer to shelves across the country. With innovative releases like the Fruited Blonde Variety Pack and Darty Lager, Holidaily continues to expand its influence and dominance in the craft beer space, redefining what's possible for beer lovers everywhere. For more information on Holidaily Brewing Company, visit www.holidailybrewing.com (https://c212.net/
