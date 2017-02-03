 
Republic Day Celebration in Trifid Research

 
 
INDORE, India - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Republic Day Celebrations in Trifid Research was held on 26 Jan 2017. All the departments of Trifid Research jointly held the parade.

The occasion of Republic Day is a great moment of celebrations for all of us. This auspicious day reminds us of the strength of unity and about the great sacrifices made by our brave soldiers and freedom fighters. We must feel so proud of the great roles they played in getting freedom for all of us. We must try to imbibe some of their great qualities, values, and morals in our life to make it worth living.

To making this special day, employees of different department showed their amazing performances like as dance, singing, and acts to commemorate to republic day. These all special performance has done in evening on 25th January 2017.

Many trifidian have participated & enjoyed in this great evening with amazing energy because of our motivator sir Mr. Ashok Mishra, he energized to all audience

In Trifid Research, always make a video recording to each event for our future remembrance & you can subscribe this video on our youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsAD-U0u4IML_mdFNfY6AYA .

All the persons had been wearing the ethnic dress, they looked gorgeous. On that day, the dress code has been decided, Kurta/Sherwani for male and females can wear Saree/suit or other ethnic wear. The color of the dress could have been somewhat matching with the theme of our tricolor. (Either be in white, green, orange or a mix of these colors).

This republic day has become more memorable by all trifidia family members. There are lots of enjoyment and fun in every event of Trifid Research

