Industry News





Celebration of International's Yoga Day by Trifid Research

 
 
INDORE, India - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- First of all, I would like to say hello to all my friends, I would like to tell me something on International's Yoga Day.  As we gathered,  here to celebrate this occasion in the Trifid Research family.

Trifid Research appreciates and recognizes every year International's Yoga Day  is celebrated on 21th June 2017, to express the  respect, intelligence, body, nature and our thoughts.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA

Yoga is a 5,000-year-old physical, mental and religious practice Having its source in India, Which Aims to change both body and mind. On December 11 in 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21st as the International Day of Yoga.

The announcement came after the call used for the reception of June 21st as International Day of Yoga by Hon'ble Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi during his speak to to UN General meeting on September 27, 2014 wherein he stated: "Yoga is an very useful gift of India's antique tradition .

BENEFITS

·      Enhances vitality, focus, memory and efficiency

·      Can relieve back pain, stress, anxiety and tension

·      Enhances teamwork and communication

·      Stabilizes the body, mind and emotions

·      Strengthens and stabilizes the spine

·      Imparts a lasting sense of joy, peace and fulfillment

The occasion is a great moment of motivation and celebrations for all of us. To make this special day, all employees are showing lots of amazing energy, efficiency, teamwork and proper communication.


Thank you and Regards,

Ragini Gautam,

SEO Executive in Trifid Research

More Details Click Here - http://www.trifidresearch.com

Media Contact
Trifid Research
07313358345
***@gmail.com
Source:Trifid Research
Email:***@gmail.com
