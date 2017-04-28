News By Tag
Lake Lawn Resort to host special Mother's Day Brunch at Frontier Restaurant
WHEN: Sunday, May 14
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort's
Frontier Restaurant
2400 E. Geneva St.
Delavan, WI 53115
At just $42.95 for adults, $16.95 for children 4 to 12 years old and complimentary for children three years and under, plus tax and gratuity, the buffet-style brunch is sure to please the entire family. Menu offerings will include: cheese and sausage boards, a chilled seafood bar, various fresh salad options, breakfast essentials like scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage links, a customized omelet and waffle bar, turkey and beef carving stations, Boston cod, ham, chicken, vegetables, potatoes, a pastry table and more.
For those that want to extend the celebration, Lake Lawn Resort is offering a Mother's Day Getaway overnight package starting at $499 for two adults and two children. The package includes two nights lodging in either the Lakewood or Lodges queen loft guest room, entry to the Mother's Day Brunch (reservations required), and $50 in resort credit that can be used at the Calladora Spa, General Store, Golf Pro Shop or at the resort's three on-site dining areas.
Reservations to the Mother's Day Brunch are required and can be placed by calling 262.725.9155. For more information, please visit https://www.lakelawnresort.com/
# # #
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
Brienne Schaefer
***@ebadvertising.com
