 
News By Tag
* Lake Geneva
* Mother's Day Brunch
* Lake Lawn Resort
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delavan
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Lake Lawn Resort to host special Mother's Day Brunch at Frontier Restaurant

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lake Geneva
* Mother's Day Brunch
* Lake Lawn Resort

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Delavan - Wisconsin - US

DELAVAN, Wis. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: Guests and local residents can treat their loved ones to an extra special celebration during Lake    Lawn Resort's Mother's Day Bruch at the Frontier Restaurant. In addition to enjoying a bountiful buffet, all mothers will receive a freshly cut flower upon their arrival as a token of appreciation from the Lake Lawn Resort staff. Plus, mothers are encouraged to enter the resort's "Mother's Day Giveaway" drawing. Three randomly selected winners will receive a 45-minute pedicure, 50-minute signature sugar scrub or 50-minute massage at the resort's full-service Calladora Spa.

WHEN: Sunday, May 14

         9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort's

         Frontier Restaurant

         2400 E. Geneva St.

         Delavan, WI 53115

At just $42.95 for adults, $16.95 for children 4 to 12 years old and complimentary for children three years and under, plus tax and gratuity, the buffet-style brunch is sure to please the entire family. Menu offerings will include: cheese and sausage boards, a chilled seafood bar, various fresh salad options, breakfast essentials like scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage links, a customized omelet and waffle bar, turkey and beef carving stations, Boston cod, ham, chicken, vegetables, potatoes, a pastry table and more.

For those that want to extend the celebration, Lake Lawn Resort is offering a Mother's Day Getaway overnight package starting at $499 for two adults and two children. The package includes two nights lodging in either the Lakewood or Lodges queen loft guest room, entry to the Mother's Day Brunch (reservations required), and $50 in resort credit that can be used at the Calladora Spa, General Store, Golf Pro Shop or at the resort's three on-site dining areas.

Reservations to the Mother's Day Brunch are required and can be placed by calling 262.725.9155. For more information, please visit https://www.lakelawnresort.com/events/mothers-day-brunch/.

# # #

About Lake Lawn Resort

The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.

Contact
Brienne Schaefer
***@ebadvertising.com
End
Source:Lake Lawn Resort
Email:***@ebadvertising.com Email Verified
Tags:Lake Geneva, Mother's Day Brunch, Lake Lawn Resort
Industry:Tourism
Location:Delavan - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ellingsen Brady Advertising News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share