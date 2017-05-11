News By Tag
Lake Lawn Resort to pay tribute to the Old Fashioned Wisconsin Supper Club, June 2
WHEN: Friday, June 2
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort's
Lake Lawn Room
2400 E. Geneva St.
Delavan, WI 53115
As attendees take their seat, they can sip a signature Old Fashioned cocktail while enjoying pickled cucumbers, kidney bean salad, sliced beets, olives, celery and carrot sticks, green onions, cheddar cheese spread, crackers and breadsticks served on a Lazy Susan tray. A fresh salad will be served followed by the main course. Attendees can choose between prime rib, chicken cordon bleu or lemon caper whitefish. An ice cream cocktail will round out the classic supper club meal.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. After dinner, the documentary will air at 8:30 p.m., and a Q&A with De Ruyter and Bergin will conclude the evening at 9:30 p.m. Admission to Lake Lawn Resort's Old Fashioned Wisconsin Supper Club Dining Experience costs $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be placed by calling 262.725.9155.
For more information about the evening, visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com. For more information about the documentary, visit http://www.OldFashionedMovie.com.
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
