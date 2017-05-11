 
Lake Lawn Resort to pay tribute to the Old Fashioned Wisconsin Supper Club, June 2

 
 
DELAVAN, Wis. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT:  Supper club restaurants were a popular dining trend during the mid-twentieth century, especially in Wisconsin. To celebrate the statewide tradition, Lake Lawn Resort will host an evening of nostalgia during its Old Fashioned Wisconsin Supper Club Dining Experience. Hosted by Wisconsin native Holly De Ruyter, the event will feature a classic meal, as well as a viewing of De Ruyter's recently released documentary, "Old Fashioned" that delves into the history of Wisconsin supper clubs. Mary Bergin, an esteemed author and journalist, will join De Ruyter and share recipes from her new "Wisconsin Supper Club Cookbook" with attendees.

WHEN: Friday, June 2

         6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort's

         Lake Lawn Room

         2400 E. Geneva St.

         Delavan, WI 53115

As attendees take their seat, they can sip a signature Old Fashioned cocktail while enjoying pickled cucumbers, kidney bean salad, sliced beets, olives, celery and carrot sticks, green onions, cheddar cheese spread, crackers and breadsticks served on a Lazy Susan tray. A fresh salad will be served followed by the main course. Attendees can choose between prime rib, chicken cordon bleu or lemon caper whitefish. An ice cream cocktail will round out the classic supper club meal.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. After dinner, the documentary will air at 8:30 p.m., and a Q&A with De Ruyter and Bergin will conclude the evening at 9:30 p.m. Admission to Lake Lawn Resort's Old Fashioned Wisconsin Supper Club Dining Experience costs $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be placed by calling 262.725.9155.

For more information about the evening, visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com. For more information about the documentary, visit http://www.OldFashionedMovie.com.

# # #

About Lake Lawn Resort

The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.

