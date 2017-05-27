News By Tag
Lake Lawn Resort salutes dad with annual Ribfest Beer Brunch on Father's Day
WHEN: Sunday, June 18
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort's
Frontier Restaurant
2400 E. Geneva St.
Delavan, WI 53115
Crafted by Director of Culinary Operations, David Ross, the buffet-style brunch will feature endless preparations of ribs, a variety of fresh salads, a seafood bar, a meat carving station, breakfast essentials like an omelet and waffle station, a dessert table and much more. Plus, of-age diners can pair their tasty meal with a variety of Wisconsin beers.
The Father's Day Ribfest Beer Brunch costs $32.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 4 to 12 years old and complimentary for children 3 years old and younger. Reservations are required and can be placed by calling 262.725.9155. For more information, please visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com.
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
