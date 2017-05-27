News By Tag
Lake Lawn Resort casts out 2nd annual summer-long Delavan Lake Fishing Contest
Fisherman with largest fish will win trophy and monetary prizes
WHEN: Now through Monday, Sept. 4
WHERE: Delavan Lake
Delavan, WI 53115
After catching a walleye, bass, northern pike or muskie on Delavan Lake, simply photograph the fish next to a tape measure or ruler to ensure the length of it. Then, post the photo to Facebook with the hashtag #LLRFishingContest in the photo caption, so Lake Lawn Resort staff can track submissions.
Lake Lawn Resort staff will monitor submitted photos all summer long and add them to the picture board in the resort's Lookout Bar & Eatery. The largest documented walleye, bass, northern pike and muskie caught by Monday, Sept. 4 will be the winners. The winners will receive a Lake Lawn Resort fishing trophy, a voucher for a free fish fry for two at the Lookout Bar & Eatery, and a $50 Lake Lawn Resort gift certificate.
All fishermen and fisherwomen are encouraged to practice "catch and release" while participating in the fishing contest. Only photos uploaded to Facebook with the hashtag #LLRFishingContest will be accepted.
For more information on Lake Lawn Resort's Delavan Lake Fishing Contest, please call 262.728.7950 and ask to speak to Troy Haarstick. For more information about Lake Lawn Resort, visit http://www.lakelawnresort.com.
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
