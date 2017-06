Lake Lawn Resort casts out 2nd annual summer-long Delavan Lake Fishing Contest

Fisherman with largest fish will win trophy and monetary prizes

Contact

Brienne Schaefer

***@ebadvertising.com Brienne Schaefer

End

--Recently named one of the "Best Places to Fish" by TravelWisconsin.com, Delavan Lake continues to be a popular spot for fishermen and fisherwomen to cast their lines and enjoy the great outdoors. To highlight this great destination, Lake Lawn Resort, which is nestled along two miles of the lake's shoreline, invites both out-of-town guests and local residents to participate in their free-to-enter Delavan Lake Fishing Contest this summer.Now through Monday, Sept. 4Delavan LakeDelavan, WI 53115After catching a walleye, bass, northern pike or muskie on Delavan Lake, simply photograph the fish next to a tape measure or ruler to ensure the length of it. Then, post the photo to Facebook with the hashtag #LLRFishingContest in the photo caption, so Lake Lawn Resort staff can track submissions.Lake Lawn Resort staff will monitor submitted photos all summer long and add them to the picture board in the resort's Lookout Bar & Eatery. The largest documented walleye, bass, northern pike and muskie caught by Monday, Sept. 4 will be the winners. The winners will receive a Lake Lawn Resort fishing trophy, a voucher for a free fish fry for two at the Lookout Bar & Eatery, and a $50 Lake Lawn Resort gift certificate.All fishermen and fisherwomen are encouraged to practice "catch and release" while participating in the fishing contest. Only photos uploaded to Facebook with the hashtag #LLRFishingContest will be accepted.For more information on Lake Lawn Resort's Delavan Lake Fishing Contest, please call 262.728.7950 and ask to speak to Troy Haarstick. For more information about Lake Lawn Resort, visit http://www.lakelawnresort.com # # #The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.