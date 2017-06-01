News By Tag
Lake Lawn Resort revs up to host 14th annual Cars Time Forgot Car Show
Specialty car show exhibit to attract automotive enthusiasts
WHEN: Sunday, July 9
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort
2400 E. Geneva St.
Delavan, WI 53115
Automobile enthusiasts staying overnight at Lake Lawn Resort and local residents can gear up for Sunday's exhibit with a variety of activities planned for Saturday, July 8. A complimentary road tour Saturday morning will take drivers down picturesque back roads and will end at Stellar Estate Vineyard and Winery. The resort's gimmick rally will bring competitive fun for guests and local residents later in the afternoon. Before getting in their cars, participants will be given a sheet of clues and instructions that will lead them throughout Walworth County to complete random checkpoints. The gimmick rally will begin and end at Lake Lawn Resort, and the car with the best time and mileage will be the winner.
Later in the evening on Saturday, guests and local residents can stop by the resort's Lakeside BBQ & Car Show Warm Up, beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to classic American cuisine, attendees will get an exclusive sneak preview of special feature cars before Sunday's show. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased in advance at Lake Lawn Resort's front desk or day of at the barbecue.
A two-night stay package begins at $449, plus resort fee and tax. The package includes a Lakewood guest room, two passes to Saturday night's Lakeside BBQ and Car Show Warm Up, special vehicle pre-registration and preferred parking at Sunday's Cars Time Forgot Car Show.
Spectator parking will be available on Sunday at Lake Lawn Resort's airport for $5 per car. For more information, visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com.
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
