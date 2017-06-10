News By Tag
Bands, Bites & Beers returns this summer with free lakeside entertainment
WHEN: Every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.to 4 p.m.
June 24 through September 3
WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort
2400 E. Geneva St.
Delavan, WI 53115
Freshly prepared grilled items like burgers, brats and hot dogs, as well as snacks and beverages will be available for purchase from 12 to 4 p.m. at The Hut, located right along Lake Lawn Resort's shoreline. Local bands and performers will provide upbeat music from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For attendees looking to stick around the resort into the evening, the Lookout Bar & Eatery will continue the fun with live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays. Plus, rotating food and beverage specials will be offered at the eatery each week.
To kick off the start of Bands, Bites & Beers, independent food trucks will be on resort grounds near The Hut from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on opening day, Saturday, June 24. The food trucks will serve a variety of fresh, tasty meals and snacks for guests and local residents to purchase and enjoy.
There are no tickets required for Bands, Bites & Beers, and the outdoor event is open to the public. Delavan Lake boaters and lakeside neighbors are encouraged to dock at Lake Lawn Resort to enjoy the afternoon tunes and treats.
For more information on Bands, Bites & Beers, visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com or call 262.728.7950.
# # #
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
