Ikan Adds To Blitz Line of Wireless Video Systems

 
 
HOUSTON - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ikan has added two new products to the Blitz line of wireless video systems (http://ikancorp.com/productlisting.php?id=193&categoryname=wireless-transmitters): the new BZ400-PRO and the new BZ1000-PRO at this year's NAB Show. The Blitz system features reliable uncompressed and zero delay video transmission at an affordable price. The BZ400-PRO has a range of up to 400 feet while the BZ1000-PRO has a range of up to 1000 feet. Both are constructed out of heavy duty yet lightweight aluminum. With the Blitz Pro system, Ikan has designed a new mount system that makes it easy to attach the Blitz to monitors, rigs, or other devices. The units feature 10 easily selectable channels to choose from and both the transmitter and receiver sync up quickly. They both also support up to 4 receivers paired to a single transmitter.

The BZ400-PRO is perfect for a variety of uses including wireless follow focus systems, gimbals, and Steadicams. It is able to send uncompressed video up to 1080 60p with zero delay and supports both HDMI 1.3 and 3G-SDI. In addition, the BZ400-PRO comes with Sony L series battery plates that are pre-installed to allow you to power the units easily and reliably.

With the BZ1000-PRO, you get a wireless video system that can support 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs. In addition, it can support time code and record trigger. The BZ1000-PRO runs off of both the Sony L series and V-Mount batteries.

The Blitz line of wireless video systems is easy-to-use, durable, and reliable. Shipped in a durable hard case, filmmakers and videographers can easily transport the Blitz anywhere.

"The new Blitz Pro wireless system brings reliable zero delay, uncompressed video, and unique features at an affordable price. You get all of this plus Ikan's great customer service!" says Dariel Resendez, Product Manager. For more information on the Blitz wireless video systems, stop by Ikan's booth (C10919) at NAB held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 24-27 or check out ikancorp.com.

About Ikan

Ikan International designs, manufactures, and distributes a variety of award-winning products used in film, video and photographic productions worldwide. The company continues to keep pace and get ahead of the ever-accelerating technology curve. Ikan Corp offers high quality video monitors, a full range of lighting equipment, camera support rigs, teleprompters, gimbals, and accessories for both studio and field production. Ikan products are sold through authorized dealers located in more than 50 countries around the world and at www.ikancorp.com. Ikan Corp's reputation is emblematic of the company's mission to "build quality products that creative people want and need at a reasonable price," as well as founder Kan Yeung's philosophy "to always put the customers first and take care of them — no matter the situation."

Contact
Natalie Cheng
***@ikancorp.com
Source:Ikan International
Email:***@ikancorp.com Email Verified
Tags:Wireless Video System, Blitz wireless, Video Transmission
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
