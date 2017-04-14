News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Onyx - Ikan's New High Quality On Camera LED Lights
Built out of aluminum, the Onyx is both durable and lightweight. In addition, the fixture gives off minimal heat due to the aluminum frame, allowing for excellent ventilation. With the LED display, you can easily and accurately control the brightness from 10-99% and color temperature from 3200K-5600K. All lights come with a battery, battery charger, and hot shoe mount.
The Onyx currently comes in two sizes: the OYB120 and OYB240. The Onyx joins Ikan's growing roster of impressive on camera LED lights and complements well with Ikan's dependable flat panel LED lights such as the Lyra, Rayden, and Mylo series of lights.
"With its sleek portable design, the Onyx gives professionals a great on camera LED light at an affordable price," says Barry Garcia, Product Manager.
For more information on the new Onyx on camera LED lights, stop by Ikan's booth (C10919) at NAB or check out ikancorp.com.
About Ikan
Ikan International designs, manufactures, and distributes a variety of award-winning products used in film, video and photographic productions worldwide. The company continues to keep pace and get ahead of the ever-accelerating technology curve. Ikan Corp offers high quality video monitors, a full range of lighting equipment, camera support rigs, teleprompters, gimbals, and accessories for both studio and field production. Ikan products are sold through authorized dealers located in more than 50 countries around the world and at www.ikancorp.com. Ikan Corp's reputation is emblematic of the company's mission to "build quality products that creative people want and need at a reasonable price," as well as founder Kan Yeung's philosophy "to always put the customers first and take care of them — no matter the situation."
Contact
Natalie Cheng
***@ikancorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse