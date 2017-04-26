 
Industry News





Ikan Releases The New Remote Air Pro at NAB

 
 
HOUSTON - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Ikan has released a new update to the Remote Air Pro at this year's NAB Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 24-27. The Remote Air Pro by PD Movie has a new design as well as an updated app. It is available in a single (PD3-S1), two (PD3-S2), or three (PD3-S3) motor kit.

With a sleek new design, the hand controller includes a focus knob and pressure zoom switch. The Remote Air Pro wireless follow focus is compatible with the Apple iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 7s 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7 Plus, 7s Plus and iPod Touch. With the included adapter, the motor can easily mount to either 19mm or 15mm rods. The 6000 mAH controller battery has five times the capacity of the iPod Touch. In addition, the Remote Air Pro wireless follow focus communicates through a 2.4 Ghz wireless protocol. You can easily power your Apple device as well through the 5v USB power outlet with the included cable.

Also, the Remote Air Pro system was designed for 3D and VR shooting. It has the ability to operate up to 6 channels for 3D shooting and gives you the ability to assign multiple motors to one channel for VR.

The newly updated Remote Air Pro works with an app that has the following features:
• Fast/Responsive touchscreen control
• The ability to input and save lens data
• Quick-touch calibration
• Automated timed Zoom control
• AB Hard stops on each channel

The Remote Air app is available in the iTunes store (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/remote-air/id1069833207?mt=8).

"By listening to customer feedback, PD Movie has improved on what already was a unique lens control system in the Remote Air Pro," says Julio Ramon, Product Manager.

For more information on the Remote Air Pro, stop by Ikan's booth (C10919) at NAB or check out ikancorp.com.

About Ikan

Ikan International designs, manufactures, and distributes a variety of award-winning products used in film, video and photographic productions worldwide. The company continues to keep pace and get ahead of the ever-accelerating technology curve. Ikan Corp offers high quality video monitors, a full range of lighting equipment, camera support rigs, teleprompters, gimbals, and accessories for both studio and field production. Ikan products are sold through authorized dealers located in more than 50 countries around the world and at www.ikancorp.com. Ikan Corp's reputation is emblematic of the company's mission to "build quality products that creative people want and need at a reasonable price," as well as founder Kan Yeung's philosophy "to always put the customers first and take care of them — no matter the situation."

Contact
Natalie Cheng
***@ikancorp.com
Click to Share