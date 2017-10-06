News By Tag
Ikan International, LLC Announces Corporate Rebrand Launch
"After experiencing tremendous growth over the past decade, it was time that our branding and web presence represent the modern state of our Company and the high quality and high value products that we continue to introduce into the industry," said James Tian, CEO at Ikan.
The Company's objective of the rebrand and website design expanded beyond aesthetic enhancements to include a full examination of how Ikan was perceived in the industry. Ikan discovered that their customers believed in their products, but could not attach a personality with the company.
"It became apparent to us that no one really knew who the people at Ikan were. Our customers valued our products and customer service, but we needed to put a face to the company," said Inez Moriarty, VP of Brand and Marketing. "We needed to tell our story in a clear and powerful way that would strengthen our position in the film industry."
Additionally, Ikan has adopted a new tagline: "because we're filmmakers too." The tagline encompasses the knowledge that Ikan employees are composed of seasoned professionals who understand the daily challenges of their customers.
Ikan's rebrand enhanced the following areas:
· Brand Visuals – Updating visual elements that communicate our story, reputation, and value.
· Message – Telling a clear and concise story of who is Ikan and adding in the tagline, "because we're filmmakers too."
· Logo – Modernizing logo and color palette.
· Website – Launching a new website in 2018 that will include, an improved user experience on all devices, enhanced e-commerce platform, an updated UI, and a focus on storytelling from our VIPs and brand wcj partners.
About Ikan
Ikan (http://ikancorp.com/
Contact: Natalie Cheng
Phone: 713.272.8822
ncheng@ikancorp.com
