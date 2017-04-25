Four New Monitors from Ikan at NAB 2017

News By Tag
The new Ikan D6 is a 6.3" on-camera monitor with a 2560 x 1440p touchscreen. It provides 4K support via HDMI 2.0 and has features such as 3G-SDI in and out, waveform, vectorscope, RGB parade, and 3D-LUT support. All these features come packaged into a durable, yet lightweight aluminum body. The D6 incorporates Ikan's new Quick Mount system that allows you to mount accessories to either side of the monitor. These mounts work great with wireless follow focus systems such as the PD Movie, which eliminates the need to rig something up yourself.
Another new monitor that has been announced is the Ikan D7s, a 7" high bright on-camera monitor that features a 700 NIT 1920 x 1200 IPS panel that is slim, lightweight, and affordable. Taking design cues from our popular DH7 monitor, the D7s adds 3G-SDI in and out, making it Ikan's slimmest and lightest SDI monitor.
Along with these monitors, the D24 is also new and features a 23.8" native Ultra HD 4K quad split display. It has a resolution of 3840 x 2160, 4 HDMI inputs, 3G-SDI inputs with a looping output, picture-in-picture, peaking, aspect ratio, zoom, check field, and more great features.
To round out the list, Ikan has also unveiled the VX20 field monitor, which boasts a beautifully accurate 19.5" 1920 x 1080 IPS screen. The monitor features auto-calibration that is compatible with the X-Rite 1 Display Pro. In addition, it also comes with waveform, vectorscope, RGB parade and CIE scope. The VX20 also allows you to measure the RGB values of individual pixels. 3D-LUTS are also supported and can be imported via a USB port. The monitor has a slim profile, yet it is still extremely durable. The VX20 features Ikan's Quick Mount system for accessories such as the Ikan Blitz Wireless system. Other features of the VX20 include 3G-SDI, HDMI, DVI, VGA and Composite inputs.
These four monitors join an already impressive lineup of Ikan 4k monitors ranging from 3.5-7 inches (VL35, DH5e, and VXF7).
"This year's NAB will have Ikan's strongest lineup of monitors yet! I am very excited to show off the beautifully bright D7s, the accurate VX20, and the High Resolution D6 and D24," says Dariel Resendez, Product Manager.
For more information on the new Ikan monitors, stop by Ikan's booth (C10919) at NAB or check out ikancorp.com.
Ikan International designs, manufactures, and distributes a variety of award-winning products used in film, video and photographic productions worldwide. The company continues to keep pace and get ahead of the ever-accelerating technology curve. Ikan Corp offers high quality video monitors, a full range of lighting equipment, camera support rigs, teleprompters, gimbals, and accessories for both studio and field production. Ikan products are sold through authorized dealers located in more than 50 countries around the world and at www.ikancorp.com. Ikan Corp's reputation is emblematic of the company's mission to "build quality products that creative people want and need at a reasonable price," as well as founder Kan Yeung's philosophy "to always put the customers first and take care of them — no matter the situation."
