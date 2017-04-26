News By Tag
New NiSi Circular Polarizers for Matte Boxes from Ikan at NAB 2017
Made out of high quality optical glass and Nitto polarizing film, the NiSi Circular Polarizer can effectively prevent reflections on the surface from non-metallic or polarized light. By using the NiSi Circular Polarizer, you're able to see the real color of objects, highlight the texture, and get an improved color saturation and color tone in the sky.
Designed with a filter clip dial that can turn the polarizer, you can easily adjust the polarizer to an optimal spot. This feature greatly improves the effectiveness and efficiency for anyone with time-sensitive shoots, making it a very useful accessory for any videographer, photographer, or cinematographer.
Users of the NiSi Circular Polarizer don't have to worry about changes in weather and the environment while shooting. With a double-sided waterproof coating, NiSi Circular Polarizers can work even if it's raining. Once water hits the filter, the water will drop off and leave no trace on the polarizer. The waterproof coating ensures that you get a clean and clear picture. With the filter's sides sealed, it can effectively prevent moisture from entering.
"I love the simplicity of using a NiSi CPL on run-and-gun shoots. I can dial in my polarizer without having to put my camera down. That way I'm always ready for whatever is in front of my lens," says Macon Leiper, Product Manager.
For more information on the NiSi Circular Polarizers, stop by Ikan's booth (C10919) at NAB or check out ikancorp.com.
About Ikan
Ikan International designs, manufactures, and distributes a variety of award-winning products used in film, video and photographic productions worldwide. The company continues to keep pace and get ahead of the ever-accelerating technology curve. Ikan Corp offers high quality video monitors, a full range of lighting equipment, camera support rigs, teleprompters, gimbals, and accessories for both studio and field production. Ikan products are sold through authorized dealers located in more than 50 countries around the world and at www.ikancorp.com. Ikan Corp's reputation is emblematic of the company's mission to "build quality products that creative people want and need at a reasonable price," as well as founder Kan Yeung's philosophy "to always put the customers first and take care of them — no matter the situation."
