International Dyslexia Association Announces Comprehensive Re-Evaluation of Dyslexia Definition

-- The International Dyslexia Association (IDA) is announcing an important initiative to revisit and potentially revise its definition of dyslexia. As the original architect of the widely accepted definition, IDA recognizes the importance of ensuring that this definition remains relevant and reflects the latest scientific research and educational practices.The impetus for this undertaking stems from several key factors. Firstly, dyslexia research has evolved considerably since the original definition was crafted. Advances in neuroscience coupled with deeper understanding about effective educational strategies and policy development necessitate a comprehensive review to incorporate new insights. Secondly, IDA's commitment to supporting individuals with dyslexia and their families demands a definition that is clear, inclusive, and actionable.Dr. Malatesha (Malt) Joshi, Co-Chair of the Dyslexia Definition Steering Committee, expressed, "Our goal is to ensure that the definition of dyslexia reflects the latest scientific understanding and educational practices. This will better support individuals with dyslexia and those who work with them."To guide this pivotal process, IDA has established the Dyslexia Definition Steering Committee, a diverse assembly of experts. This committee will engage in group-facilitated data gathering, analyze current evidence, and draft iterations of the definition. The committee will also communicate the process, outputs, and established goals to the broader community.Dr. Charles Haynes, Co-Chair of the Steering Committee, added, "This re-evaluation process is crucial for maintaining the relevance and efficacy of our dyslexia advocacy. We are committed to a transparent, inclusive process that considers the diverse needs of our community."The members of the Dyslexia Definition Steering Committee include Charles (Charley) Haynes (Co-Chair), Malatesha (Malt) Joshi (Co-Chair), Suzanne Carreker, Tomohiro Inoue, Hugh Catts, Ken Pugh, Nadine Gaab, Tim Odegard, Fabiola Gomez, Ramona Pittman, Devin Kearns, Tracy Weeden, Clarice Jackson, Josh Clark, Sonja Banks, and Carolyn Cowen. These individuals bring a wide array of knowledge and skills around dyslexia, structured literacy, community, policy, research, and more.IDA is pleased to announce that it has received substantial grant funding to kickstart this project. Josh Clark, Chairman of the Board at IDA, stated, "IDA's initiative to revisit the dyslexia definition underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in dyslexia advocacy and education. We are grateful for the grant funding that has made this important work possible."The infrastructure supporting this initiative includes a Steering Committee, an Advisory Group comprising researchers, practitioners, advocates, and community members, and a Stakeholder Group of global community leaders. These groups will provide invaluable advice, guidance, and opinions throughout the process. IDA will be releasing more details about these groups and their roles in coming months.The International Dyslexia Association (IDA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals with dyslexia, their families, and the communities that support them. IDA's mission is to create a future for all individuals who struggle with dyslexia and other related reading differences so that they may have richer, more robust lives and access to the tools and resources they need.This initiative to revisit IDA's definition of dyslexia underscores our dedication to remaining at the forefront of dyslexia advocacy, education, and research.For further information, please contact:Marie MechinusDirector of Resource DevelopmentMMechinus@dyslexiaida.org410-561-6406