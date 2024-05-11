 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2024
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
April 2024
30292827

Follow on Google News

Eleven Days to the Promised Land: An Immigrant's Story of Hope, Inspiration And Transformation

Author Dino Pavlou's Extraordinary Behind-the-Scenes Encounters With Some of The Greatest Celebrities In Modern American Culture.
By: Greek Elder Care Network
 
 
Gec Book Discussion Dino Pavlou Alt 2
Gec Book Discussion Dino Pavlou Alt 2
NEW YORK - May 2, 2024 - PRLog -- Dino Pavlou, the acclaimed author of the autobiography "Eleven Days to the Promised Land," invites readers on a captivating journey through his remarkable life in an extraordinary book. This event, organized by the Greek Elder Care Network in collaboration with The Hellenic American Project, will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Queens College, Dining Hall Patio Rm located at 65-21 Main Street in Flushing.

In his book, Pavlou shares his extraordinary story of transformation from a Greek immigrant youth to a prominent figure in New York City's vibrant night club scene. Through heartfelt and poignant narratives, Pavlou reveals behind-the-scenes encounters with some of the greatest celebrities in modern American culture and history, including Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Anthony Quinn, George Steinbrenner, and many more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Pavlou's first hand accounts of Frank Sinatra's acts of charity, the launch of "Monday Night Football," comforting Richard Nixon after his resignation, and other captivating stories that offer a unique glimpse into the lives of iconic personalities.

Joining Pavlou at this special event will be Katherine Quinn, Founder and President of the Anthony Quinn Foundation, Prof. Nicholas Alexiou, Founder and Director of the Queens College Hellenic American Project, and John Sitilides, son of Dino Pavlou's very special longtime friend Elias Sitilides, who was his cabin mate on the same ocean liner traveling from Greece to America in 1952. John Sitilides will share his father's immigrant story and anecdotes of their special bond throughout their lives.

"I want to share my story," says Pavlou. "One that's meant to bring the reader through the journey of my youthful desperation into a life of hope and inspiration."

Seating for this event is limited, and RSVP is required. To reserve your spot, please email info@GreekElderCareNetwork.com.

Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the captivating narrative of "Eleven Days to the Promised Land" and discover the resilience, courage, and triumph that define the American Dream.

Event Details:
Title: Eleven Days To The Promised Land
Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Queens Hall, 65-21 Main Street, Flushing, Room R:015
RSVP: info@GreekElderCareNetwork.com

For media inquiries, please contact Angie Xidias  at info@GreekElderCareNetwork.com

About Dino Pavlou:

Dino Pavlou is the author of "Eleven Days to the Promised Land," a captivating autobiography that chronicles his journey from a Greek village to the heart of New York City's celebrity scene. His book offers a unique perspective on American culture and history through intimate encounters with iconic figures.

About the Greek Elder Care Network:

The Greek Elder Care Network is a social impact company dedicated to providing support and resources to the elderly and their families in the Greek American community. For more information visit https://greekeldercarenetwork.com/

About the Hellenic American Project:

The Hellenic American Project at Queens College is a scholarly initiative dedicated to promoting the study and understanding of Greek culture, history, and diaspora experiences in America.  For more information visit hapsoc.org

About the Anthony Quinn Foundation:

The Anthony Quinn Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to fostering arts education and cultural enrichment among young people. Named in honor of the iconic actor and artist Anthony Quinn, the foundation provides scholarships, grants, and mentorship opportunities to aspiring artists, filmmakers, and performers across diverse communities. For more information visit aqfoundation.org

End
Source:Greek Elder Care Network
Email:***@greekeldercarenetwork.com Email Verified
Tags:Books
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
One Bean Marketing News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

May 02, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share