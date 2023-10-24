Follow on Google News
Prometheus Project Foundation & Hellenic American Project (HAP) Announce Collaboration
First collaborative project is a documentary feature film, "Diner, an American Institution"
By: The Prometheus Project Foundation
The documentary will trace the evolution of diners from their humble beginnings as horse-drawn food carts catering to late-night factory workers through their transformation into stationary structures resembling rail cars equipped with electricity and open around the clock. It will also explore the era of streamlined Art Deco silver diners in the 1930s and their evolution into the contemporary large-scale restaurants we know today.
The Greek-American community has played a pivotal role in the diner's history. This documentary will tell the story of how Greek-Americans have been instrumental in shaping diners into the iconic American eateries they are today. Historical records indicate that in the 1990s, approximately two-thirds of New York City's 800 diners were owned by Greek Americans. Moreover, in New Jersey, widely regarded as the diner capital, the majority of diner owners are still of Greek descent.
"We are excited to tell this important story," said Nicholas Alexiou, Director of the Hellenic American Project at Queens College. "This documentary will shed light on the contributions of Greek Americans to American culture and society."
The documentary is expected to be completed by early 2024.
About Prometheus Project Foundation: The Prometheus Project Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to producing enlightening Media Programs that inform, educate, and empower the American public. Through thought-provoking content creation, the Foundation aims to foster a deeper understanding of the diverse tapestry of American society and history.
About Hellenic American Project (HAP) at Queens College: Hellenic American Project (HAP) at Queens College is a dynamic academic initiative committed to exploring and promoting Hellenic culture and Greek, Cypriot - Americans' contributions to American society. HAP enriches the academic and cultural landscape of Queens College and the broader community through research, education, and cultural events.
For more information about Prometheus Project Foundation, https://www.prometheusprojectfoundation.org/
For more information about Hellenic American Project (HAP) at Queens College,
visit www.hapsoc.org
