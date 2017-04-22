News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Read Outside the Box Adult Summer Reading Program and Book Talk
From June 1 through August 7, join us as we challenge you to Read Outside The Box! Join librarians Patricia Moore and Audra MacLaren on Wednesday, June 21, 7:00-8:00 p.m. for recommended reads to get you going for your summer reading challenges.
Read Outside the Box: Adult Summer Reading Program will challenge you to broaden your reading horizons and discover new books with 12 reading challenge categories. Don't panic…we've designed this for success including some two-for-one title tips to help you cross off two challenge categories with one book. To help inspire and encourage you, we have also planned book displays, recommended reading lists, and special events.
Everyone who completes at least one category will be entered to win a special prize. Follow us on Facebook for weekly book give-aways and more tips. And, if you complete eight or more challenge categories, you will be invited to attend an Exclusive After-hours Celebration Gathering at OWL. Register at OWL beginning June 1 to start Reading Outside The Box!
Read Outside The Box Staff Book Talk
Wednesday, June 21, 7:00-8:00 p.m.
Join librarians Patricia Moore and Audra MacLaren for recommended reads to get you going for your summer reading challenges. Join us as we share our recommendations to help you navigate the challenges we have created for you. Light refreshments will follow the event. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse