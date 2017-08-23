 
News By Tag
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* Gerald O'Reilly
* Nuns Nazis Notre Dame
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Litchfield
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


Nuns, Nazis and Notre Dame with Gerald O'Reilly

Gerry O'Reilly is charter member of America's fast-vanishing Greatest Generation. Nuns, Nazis and Notre Dame is a poignant and charming celebration of his life. Sunday, September 17, 2017 1:00-2:00 p.m.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* Gerald O'Reilly
* Nuns Nazis Notre Dame

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Litchfield - Connecticut - US

Subject:
* Events

LITCHFIELD, Conn. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- In the forthcoming book Nuns, Nazis and Notre Dame: Tales of the Great Depression, World War II and the Fighting Irish, author Tim Pletkovich examines the early life of Gerald A. O'Reilly (1923-). Gerry, the father of six children and a long-time resident of Litchfield, was raised in Brooklyn, New York during the 1920s and '30s when The Dodgers were king, stickball ruled the streets -- and rumblings of another war in Europe shook the earth from across the Atlantic.

Gerry's story takes us from the alleys of trolley-car Brooklyn to the hallways of Notre Dame during legendary football Coach Frank Leahy's national championship years, to the innermost thoughts of an elite 10th Mountain Division soldier thrust into the horror of battle in Italy's harsh Apennine mountains. (Gerry is the last surviving member of his company.)

Join William F. B. O'Reilly and Peter Vermilyea who will moderate and facilitate this conversation with Gerry, and who will provide additional insights on the stories of Gerry's incredible life.

They will discuss Gerry's colorful life journey: President Teddy Roosevelt's introduction of his parents to each other; lying beneath moving subway cars on a boyhood bet; nuns halting a Dodger game to retrieve truant students; raiding Mussolini's personal wine cellar after sacking his house; fibbing to Pope Pius XII in Rome (white lie); courting the late Maureen Buckley O'Reilly (1933-1964) of the Connecticut Buckley family in heady post-war Manhattan, and proposing from a hospital bed to elegant magazine beauty editor Seton Lindsay O'Reilly to whom he has been married for 46 years.

A wine and cheese reception will follow. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events.
End
Source:
Email:***@owlibrary.org Email Verified
Phone:18605678030
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oliver Wolcott Library News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share