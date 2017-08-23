News By Tag
Nuns, Nazis and Notre Dame with Gerald O'Reilly
Gerry O'Reilly is charter member of America's fast-vanishing Greatest Generation. Nuns, Nazis and Notre Dame is a poignant and charming celebration of his life. Sunday, September 17, 2017 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Gerry's story takes us from the alleys of trolley-car Brooklyn to the hallways of Notre Dame during legendary football Coach Frank Leahy's national championship years, to the innermost thoughts of an elite 10th Mountain Division soldier thrust into the horror of battle in Italy's harsh Apennine mountains. (Gerry is the last surviving member of his company.)
Join William F. B. O'Reilly and Peter Vermilyea who will moderate and facilitate this conversation with Gerry, and who will provide additional insights on the stories of Gerry's incredible life.
They will discuss Gerry's colorful life journey: President Teddy Roosevelt's introduction of his parents to each other; lying beneath moving subway cars on a boyhood bet; nuns halting a Dodger game to retrieve truant students; raiding Mussolini's personal wine cellar after sacking his house; fibbing to Pope Pius XII in Rome (white lie); courting the late Maureen Buckley O'Reilly (1933-1964) of the Connecticut Buckley family in heady post-war Manhattan, and proposing from a hospital bed to elegant magazine beauty editor Seton Lindsay O'Reilly to whom he has been married for 46 years.
A wine and cheese reception will follow. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events.
