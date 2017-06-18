News By Tag
Cooking For Picasso: A Novel- A Book Signing and Discussion with Author Camille Aubray
In Cooking For Picasso, Céline learns that her grandmother Ondine once cooked for Picasso and discovers truths about art, culture, cuisine, and love that enable her to embrace her own future. Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Camille Aubray is an Edward Albee Foundation Fellowship winner, and was a writer-in-residence at the Karolyi Foundation in the South of France. She was also a finalist for the Pushcart Press Editors' Book Award and the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. She studied writing with her mentor Margaret Atwood at Humber College Writers' Workshop in Toronto. Aubray has taught writing at New York University, and wrote and produced for ABC News, PBS, and A&E. Visit her website at: www.camilleaubray.com.
A wine and cheese reception will follow. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
