Cooking For Picasso: A Novel- A Book Signing and Discussion with Author Camille Aubray

In Cooking For Picasso, Céline learns that her grandmother Ondine once cooked for Picasso and discovers truths about art, culture, cuisine, and love that enable her to embrace her own future. Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The French Riviera, spring 1936: Pablo Picasso is at a momentous crossroads in his personal and professional life - and for him, art and women are always entwined. The spirited Ondine, a 17-year old who cooks with her mother in the kitchen of their family-owned Café Paradis, chafing under her family's authority and nursing a broken heart, is just beginning to discover her own talents and appetites. Her encounter with Picasso will continue to affect her life for many decades onward.

New York, present day: Céline learns that her grandmother Ondine once cooked for Picasso and embarks on a voyage to the very town where Ondine and Picasso first met where she discovers truths about art, culture, cuisine, and love that enable her to embrace her own future.

Camille Aubray is an Edward Albee Foundation Fellowship winner, and was a writer-in-residence at the Karolyi Foundation in the South of France. She was also a finalist for the Pushcart Press Editors' Book Award and the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. She  studied writing with her mentor Margaret Atwood at Humber College Writers' Workshop in Toronto. Aubray has taught writing at New York University, and wrote and produced for ABC News, PBS, and A&E. Visit her website at: www.camilleaubray.com.

A wine and cheese reception will follow. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
