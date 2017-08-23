 
Industry News





Genius Loci: The Art of Remembrance

Join photographer Charles Moretz, at Oliver Wolcott Library, as he discusses his work on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 7:00-8:00 p.m.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Charles Moretz is an artist and designer whose colossal photographs were installed in the Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the north tower of the World Trade Center. He named his collection Genius Loci, a Latin phrase meaning "the spirit of a place," because his photographs captured the detail, the scale and the life of the Twin Towers.

Moretz moved to lower Manhattan in the 1970s when the Twin Towers were being constructed. He watched as they injected a new life to the area, and the buildings became his "artistic muse," a grandiose subject he captured on film. His photographs were soon noticed by Port Authority officials and in 1982 he was commissioned to take majestic photographs of the buildings to be installed in Windows on the World as part of a permanent exhibition.

Using pictures and words, this program will touch on Moretz's experiences in lower Manhattan in the '70s, the history of the World Trade Center, the architectural details of the buildings, and his photographic work.

Charles Moretz is the Founder and Creative Director of Genius Loci USA, Inc. Genius Loci is an uplifting and inspiring 9/11 Memorial design honoring and celebrating the original World Trade Center, a City within a City, and those who lived and worked there. The principal feature of the memorial is his signature collection of Twin Tower photography. He is also Creative Director of Seventy Acres Landscape Architecture & Design in Wilton.

Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events.
