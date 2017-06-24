 
I Am Zelda- A Live Theatrical Performance with Rita Parisi

This original play will pay tribute to Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald; a woman who battled schizophrenia for much of her life but who was also an accomplished ballet dancer, artist and writer. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald is often known as the crazy wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby. She was the glittering half of the Golden Couple of the 1920s and muse and inspiration for the flapper characters in Fitzgerald's Jazz Age stories. But before she met Scott, she was the flamboyant and outrageous Zelda Sayre, the famous belle from Montgomery, Alabama and the daughter of a judge and an artistic mother. In fact, her antics before - and after - marriage became legendary.

But Zelda was much more than a southern belle, a glittering jewel on Fitzgerald's arm, 1920s icon or an American expatriate wife in Paris. This original play will pay tribute to an often misunderstood woman; a woman who battled schizophrenia for much of her life; a woman who was also a mother, an accomplished ballet dancer, an exhibited artist and a published writer.

Rita Parisi has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years in the New England area. In 2002, she founded Waterfall Productions to create shows that highlight her passion for theatre, literature and costuming; these shows have been performed all over the East Coast. Rita is also actively involved in the independent film scene and her films have been debuted at the Boston International Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival. For more information visit waterfallproductions.com.

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
Oliver Wolcott Library, Rita Parisi, Waterfall Productions
Non-profit
Litchfield - Connecticut - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jun 24, 2017
