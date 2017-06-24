News By Tag
I Am Zelda- A Live Theatrical Performance with Rita Parisi
This original play will pay tribute to Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald; a woman who battled schizophrenia for much of her life but who was also an accomplished ballet dancer, artist and writer. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m.
But Zelda was much more than a southern belle, a glittering jewel on Fitzgerald's arm, 1920s icon or an American expatriate wife in Paris. This original play will pay tribute to an often misunderstood woman; a woman who battled schizophrenia for much of her life; a woman who was also a mother, an accomplished ballet dancer, an exhibited artist and a published writer.
Rita Parisi has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years in the New England area. In 2002, she founded Waterfall Productions to create shows that highlight her passion for theatre, literature and costuming; these shows have been performed all over the East Coast. Rita is also actively involved in the independent film scene and her films have been debuted at the Boston International Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival. For more information visit waterfallproductions.com.
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
