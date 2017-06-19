News By Tag
You Don't Look Your Age...And Other Fairy Tales with Author Shelia Nevins
In these pages you will read about the real life challenges of being a woman in a man's world, what it means to be a working mother, and what it's like to be an older woman in a youth-obsessed culture. Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Sheila Nevins has a BA from Barnard and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama, and is a television producer and the President of HBO Documentary Films. She has produced over one thousand documentary films for HBO and is one of the most influential people in documentary filmmaking. She has worked on productions that have been recognized with 32 Primetime Emmy Awards, 34 News and Doc Emmy Awards, 42 Peabody Awards, and 26 Academy Awards. Nevins has won 32 individual Primetime Emmy Awards, more than any other person.
A wine and cheese reception will follow. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
