News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Two Booker Prize Winners: A Book Discussion with Mark Schenker
In this two-part series, we will explore two Man Booker Prize Winners Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel on Sunday, June 4, 2017 and The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Oliver Wolcott Library from 1:00- 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 4: Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel. In 1520s England, Henry VIII's challenge to the church's power set off a tidal wave of religious, political and societal turmoil that reverberated throughout Europe. In this darkly brilliant reimagining of life under Henry VIII, Mantel boldly attempts to capture the sweeping internecine machinations of the times from the perspective of Thomas Cromwell, the lowborn man who became one of Henry's closest advisers.
Sunday, June 25: The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes. A novel so compelling that it begs to be read in a single setting, The Sense of an Ending has psychological and emotional depth and sophistication. This intense novel follows Tony Webster, a middle-aged man, as he contends with a past he never thought much about and he is forced to revise his estimation of his own nature and place in the world.
Mark J. Schenker is the Senior Associate Dean of Yale College, Dean of Academic Affairs and a lecturer in English at Yale. He earned his Ph.D. from Columbia University in English and Comparative Literature. He lectures frequently on literary topics, and enjoys making literature accessible and enjoyable.
Books will available to borrow four weeks in advance. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse