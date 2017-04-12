News By Tag
ENVIZE® Offers Fresh Take on Traditional Analytics
New Release to Feature Document Clusters, Near Dupe Detection, Email Threading, and Audio File Capabilities
ADDISON, TX – April 18, 2017 - iControl ESI, a complex eDiscovery software and solutions company founded in 1999, announced today that it is adding "Concept Clustering,"
"Having offered analytics solutions to our clients for more than 10 years, iControl ESI recognizes that, far too often, these seemingly powerful tools don't deliver the hoped-for impact to our clients. This is generally attributable to some combination of less-than-useful real world results, inability to scale, high barriers to user adoption, and cost. When we add new features to ENVIZE, we take the time to do so in a way that compliments the tool's unique power and flexibility. This case is no different. The feature set sounds familiar, but the approach is new, more useful, remarkably better performing, and highly scalable," said Jeff Johnson, President and CTO.
iControl highlights the following relative to these ENVIZE features:
· ENVIZE's document clustering does not force every document into clusters, as many tools do. As a result, ENVIZE creates better clusters, a more understandable cluster hierarchy, and better ability to make decisions at the cluster level
· ENVIZE's near dupe detection and inclusive email identification use an ingenious process and algorithms that, when run against very large review populations, are remarkably faster and require a fraction of the resource, when compared to the most common competitors in the eDiscovery market
· ENVIZE utilizes the latest audio-to-text technology, allowing for the application of its other features to stored audio
"Adding this functionality to ENVIZE extends our ability to replace the outdated functionality in review software today," said Mark Walker, Vice President of Advisory Services at iControl ESI. "ENVIZE is review tool agnostic, but until now we had to rely on the near dupe, threading, and concept capability of others when we were not using our own Recenseo review tool."
About iControl ESI®
iControl ESI (http://www.icontrolesi.com), founded in 1999, is a complete eDiscovery software and services provider, providing solutions in all phases of the EDRM. Through a combination of expert advisory services, skilled and efficient project management, state-of-the-
