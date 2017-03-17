News By Tag
iControl's Susan Ippoliti Kavanagh Honored
Digital Rochester Announces Kavanagh Nominated for Technology Woman of the Year
The Technology Woman of the Year Award is an award established by Digital Rochester, and given to the woman who best demonstrates sustained contributions to the technology profession, the advancement of opportunities for women in technology and contributions to the Greater Rochester Region .
"It is a privilege for Digital Rochester to honor this year's nominees for their leadership and accomplishments in the tech industry," said Lisa Doerner, Executive Director of Digital Rochester. "Their experience and expertise is varied, but, all have impacted their profession, helped to advance women in technology fields, and still found time to contribute to their community."
When asked about the nomination, Kavanagh said "Rochester is well known for its high-tech community and this award has consistently highlighted and empowered Women in Technology particularly in Rochester, who have contributed to the region's growth and sustainability. It is an honor and a privilege to be among so many amazing women who have been nominated for this award."
Past recipients include Barbara Kunkel of Nixon Peabody, Ewa Pigna of Lenel, Sandra Roberts of Canandaigua Nat'l Bank and Trust, Anne Bell of Xerox Corporation, Amy Carey of RGH, Jennifer Kruschwitz of JK Consulting, Victoria Van Voorhis, Second Avenue Software, Jeanne Casares of Rochester Institute of Technology, Mary Piehler of ServerWare, Sharon Martinez of University of Rochester, Christine Scheible of Quantum Technology Associations, Kathryn Angelidis of Paychex, Sue Chichester of SUNY Geneseo, Karen Benjamin of Ciber, Eydie Lawson of Rochester Institute of Technology, and Juli Klie of Veritor Executive Advisors.
"We are very pleased to have Susan on our team, and proud of her for receiving this honor. She possesses a combination of technical expertise, practical experience, and common sense, that have made her a valuable member of the iControl ESI family. We are honored to work side-by-side with Susan," said Jeff Johnson, co-founding member, President and CTO of iControl ESI.
Evaluation and judging criteria for the award are based on sustained contributions to the technology profession, contributions advancing the status, opportunities, and employment for women in the technology professions, and contributions to the community. A breakfast awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 a.m. at Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport, NY. The ceremony will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Deana L. Porterfield, President of Roberts Wesleyan College, and her address about becoming a person of influence. Tickets are $45 for DR members and $50 for non-members. To register for the event, visit http://digitalrochester.com/
About Susan Ippoliti Kavanagh RP CeDP CLSP
Susan is an international eDiscovery subject matter expert and paralegal evangelist. With 20 years of experience in the legal services and legal technology industry, her experience extends to overseeing all aspects of litigation, providing legal technology services, and consulting with a variety of clients on best practices related to eDiscovery and litigation management. She has managed the eDiscovery Lifecycle on the national and international level, has co-chaired the EDRM Code of Conduct working group and has been a national speaker on eDiscovery and other Continuing Legal Education topics, for many years. She is also responsible for launching one of the first law firm eDiscovery departments in Upstate New York. As an author, educator, blogger, lecturer, advisor and expert, Susan has made significant contributions to the growth and development of eDiscovery as a practice and is often interviewed for her views on the industry. Susan's past professional leadership includes serving the members of the Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists (ACEDS) as Director of Client & Member Services, serving the National Federation of Paralegal Associations, Inc. for nearly 10 years as VP & Director of Membership & VP & Director of Profession Development, respectively and serving the Digital Rochester Board of Directors in several leadership positions from 2008-2013.
About iControl ESI®
About iControl ESI®
About Digital Rochester
About Digital Rochester
