News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
iControl ESI® Announces New Recenseo® Features
"It is well established that document review is the costliest part of the discovery process. One of the ways we improve our tool is to provide easy to use and intuitive reporting so that review accuracy and speeds can be measured, analyzed and adjusted during the review," said Mark Walker, VP of Advisory Services.
iControl advises that the most exciting changes in this release of Recenseo are enhancements and additions to Recenseo's Data Analysis and Review Reporting. Key examples are:
• Data Analysis Reporting
• Powerful canned data analysis
• Flexible user-definable/
• Document Review Reporting
• Review Results
• Predictive coding results
• Review Progress
• Review Quality
• Reviewer Performance
• User configurable reports dashboard
• Multi-layer reporting / report pivot capabilities
• Integration of Reports with Recenseo's powerfully intuitive search builder
• Highly actionable AND defensible search term reporting / validation
Additionally, there are improvements to Recenseo's Saved Search and Search History features that make it easier for Recenseo users to manage Saved Searches, Combine Saved Searches as well as navigate personal search history.
"Recenseo users now have powerful insight into their discovery populations at their fingertips. Whether getting an understanding of the population itself, analyzing review results, evaluating predictive coding outcomes, determining review progress, or managing reviewers, Recenseo users can create customizable reports and report dashboards that serve those purposes. We are excited about the efficiencies these reports bring to Recenseo review teams," said Jeff Johnson, President | CTO and co-founder of iControl ESI.
About iControl ESI®
iControl ESI (http://www.icontrolesi.com/
Contact
Robin Athlyn Thompson, VP Marketing
972-239-9200x508
rthompson@icontrolesi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse