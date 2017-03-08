 
iControl ESI® Announces New ENVIZE(TM) Features

New Release to Feature New and Improved Flexibility and Workflows
 
 
ENVIZE(TM) by iControl ESI
ENVIZE(TM) by iControl ESI
 
ADDISON, Texas - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- iControl ESI (http://www.icontrolesi.com/), a complex eDiscovery software and solutions company founded in 1999, and developers of Recenseo®, announced a new release of ENVIZETM, its revolutionary, platform-agnostic, predictive coding software.

"ENVIZE already leads the industry by minimizing the time and effort required to perform stable document classification. This release adds additional workflow options, making ENVIZE's powerful workflow flexibility readily accessible to review leaders. Whether your preference is a more traditional "Train/Review/Produce" model, Continuous Active Learning™, or any number of possible variations, ENVIZE supports that preference," said Jeff Johnson, President | CTO of iControl ESI.

The iControl team indicates that the most exciting updates to ENVIZE are additional features for in-tool "Continuous Active Learning" (and similar) workflows. While possible before, the new features simplify the process, making ENVIZE's flexibility more accessible to review teams.

The new ENVIZE release provides for:

• Team-driven flexibility in predictive coding workflow definition

• Traditional Active Learning
• Continuous Active Learning
• Envize Active Learning (Adds flexibility around reviewers, batches, and decisions that contribute to training

• Pre/Post prediction review batch creation
• Envize/Relativity Integration

When asked what this new release will do for the professional working in the trenches with eDiscovery, VP of Advisory Services, Mark Walker, said "This release keeps ENVIZE ahead of the pack, providing review teams with the flexibility to bring proven machine learning-based predictive coding to their projects with the flexibility to develop a process that best meets their specific objectives, discovery data, team, and budget."

About iControl ESI®

iControl ESI (http://www.icontrolesi.com/), founded in 1999, is a complete eDiscovery software and services provider, providing solutions in all phases of the EDRM.  Through a combination of expert advisory services, skilled and efficient project management, state-of-the-art technology, and a singular focus on creating the best client experience, iControl ESI provides solutions to the business problems associated with discovery, by lowering the cost of data discovery, and increasing document review efficiencies. In addition to working with industry-best technologies, iControl ESI utilizes its own developed technologies, which include ENVIZE (http://www.icontrolesi.com/predictive-coding/)™, an industry-changing predictive coding solution, and Recenseo (http://www.icontrolesi.com/ediscovery-science/)®, a complete online document review solution. Visit us at www.icontrolesi.com.

iControl ESI
972-239-9200x508
rthompson@icontrolesi.com
Click to Share