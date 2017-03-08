News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
iControl ESI® Announces New ENVIZE(TM) Features
New Release to Feature New and Improved Flexibility and Workflows
"ENVIZE already leads the industry by minimizing the time and effort required to perform stable document classification. This release adds additional workflow options, making ENVIZE's powerful workflow flexibility readily accessible to review leaders. Whether your preference is a more traditional "Train/Review/
The iControl team indicates that the most exciting updates to ENVIZE are additional features for in-tool "Continuous Active Learning" (and similar) workflows. While possible before, the new features simplify the process, making ENVIZE's flexibility more accessible to review teams.
The new ENVIZE release provides for:
• Team-driven flexibility in predictive coding workflow definition
• Traditional Active Learning
• Continuous Active Learning
• Envize Active Learning (Adds flexibility around reviewers, batches, and decisions that contribute to training
• Pre/Post prediction review batch creation
• Envize/Relativity Integration
When asked what this new release will do for the professional working in the trenches with eDiscovery, VP of Advisory Services, Mark Walker, said "This release keeps ENVIZE ahead of the pack, providing review teams with the flexibility to bring proven machine learning-based predictive coding to their projects with the flexibility to develop a process that best meets their specific objectives, discovery data, team, and budget."
About iControl ESI®
iControl ESI (http://www.icontrolesi.com/
Contact
iControl ESI
972-239-9200x508
rthompson@icontrolesi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse