iControl ESI Launches Advisory Services Group

ADDISON, Texas
- Jan. 23, 2017
-- iControl ESI (http://www.icontrolesi.com/)
, a complex eDiscovery software and solutions company founded in 1999, today announced the launch of its Advisory Services Group – iControl Advisory Services (ICAS).
iControl has always had a strong project management team who has worked with our clients to manage their eDiscovery projects through review. The Advisory Services Group will operate separately from project management group, with the goal of putting our clients back in control of their ESI, and helping organizations with proactive strategy to manage ESI that is the subject of litigation and/or regulatory inquiry.
When asked about this move, VP of Advisory Mark Walker said, "I joined iControl in 2015, not just because of the great advanced technology developed by IControl, but because I share with the iControl family many of the same core values. I look forward to being a part of growing a talented team of advisors who will work with our clients in the proactive management of eDiscovery utilizing the best technology and processes available. "
iControl ESI Advisors are in the unique position of having access to the most sophisticated machine learning technology on the market – Envize (http://www.icontrolesi.com/predictive-coding/
).
Joining Mark Walker as part of the Advisory Services Group Leadership is Susan Ippoliti Kavanagh. "I'm excited to be a part of this Advisory Services team. Spending the last 20 years in the law firm, corporate and vendor sector has given me a 360-degree view of the industry and the diverse struggles that each of those aspects faces. I'm looking forward to helping our clients by sharing knowledge, expertise and experiences to help drive more cost-efficient and effective solutions for their eDiscovery needs," added Kavanagh.
For more information about iControl ESI's Advisory Group, visit our website (http://www.icontrolesi.com/advisory-services/
).About Mark Walker
Mark Walker (http://www.linkedin.com/
in/markgwalker)
currently serves as Vice-President of Advisory Services for iControl ESI. For over 30 years, Mark has supported judges and attorneys, with experience spanning the court system, corporate legal departments, law firms, and service providers. He is an award-winning author, having authored four textbooks and numerous articles, and educator, and has worked on projects involving many of the world's largest corporations, including Halliburton, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), CVS, Hospital Corporation of America, Intel, Dow Chemical, Miller Beer, SAP, AMD, Apple, Raytheon, Georgia Pacific, Exxon, Phillip Morris, Bristol Myers, Texas Instruments, and Xerox, just to name a few. Mark is a true "ESI Gladiator," and one of the foremost experts in the use of technology to manage ESI that is the subject of litigation and regulatory inquiry.About Susan Ippoliti Kavanagh RP CeDP CLSPSusan Ippoliti Kavanagh, RP, CeDP, CLSP
(https://www.linkedin.com/
in/susanippolitikavanagh)
has 20 years of experience in the legal services and legal technology industry and is a subject matter expert in eDiscovery and litigation support. Her experience extends to overseeing all aspects of litigation, providing legal technology services, and consulting with a variety of clients on best practices related to e-discovery and litigation management. Susan is a widely-recognized eDiscovery subject matter expert, paralegal evangelist and association management expert. In 2007, Susan was one of the featured paralegals in Carole Bruno's "Lessons From the Top Paralegal Experts: The 15 Most Successful Paralegals in America and What You Can Learn From Them." Susan has managed the eDiscovery Lifecycle on the national and international level, co-chaired the EDRM Code of Conduct working group, and has been a national speaker on eDiscovery and other Continuing Legal Education topics, for many years. Susan also launched one of the first law firm eDiscovery departments in Upstate New York. Her passion is to motivate and lead people in a direction towards positive change and results. As a Senior Advisor at iControl, Susan works with organizations in the efficient and effective management of electronically stored information subject to litigation and regulatory inquiry. Susan has a BA in Political Science from St. John Fisher College, and her past leadership includes serving the National Federation of Paralegal Associations, Inc. for nearly 10 years as VP & Director of Membership & VP & Director of Profession Development, respectively and serving the Digital Rochester Board of Directors in several leadership positions from 2008-2013.About iControl ESI®iControl ESI
(http://www.icontrolesi.com/)
, founded in 1999, is a complete eDiscovery software and services provider, providing solutions in all phases of the EDRM. Through a combination of expert advisory services, skilled and efficient project management, state-of-the-
art technology, and a singular focus on creating the best client experience, iControl ESI provides solutions to the business problems associated with discovery, by lowering the cost of data discovery, and increasing document review efficiencies. In addition to working with industry-best technologies, iControl ESI utilizes its own developed technologies, which include ENVIZE™, an industry-changing predictive coding solution, and Recenseo (http://www.icontrolesi.com/
ediscovery-science/)®
, a complete online document review solution. Visit us at www.icontrolesi.com.