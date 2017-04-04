 
News By Tag
* Strasmore
* Hosting Provider
* Vpn Server
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


SSD Nodes Opens a Seattle Data Center to Serve Growing Western Customer Base

Cited by TechCrunch as one of the fastest growing cloud hosting providers.
 
 
SSD
SSD
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Strasmore
* Hosting Provider
* Vpn Server

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Seattle - Washington - US

Subject:
* Products

SEATTLE - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- In the last quarter of 2016, SSD Nodes launched a new Seattle Based Data Center. "Our Seattle datacenter has a multi-year uptime and top-of-the-line hardware backbones, and the location means it's perfect for capturing traffic from the West Coast and Asia", says architect and founder Matt Connor.

In addition, Connor mentioned, "Having more options enables us to serve our rapidly expanding APAC customer base. Whether it's hosting a game server, a personal blog, or a SaaS application—you can now use the location that best serves your needs, and leverage multiple locations for backups, development, and redundancy."

Connor founded SSD Nodes in 2011 and bootstrapped it into one of the fastest growing cloud hosting providers evidenced by a recent feature in TechCrunch. Regarded as an industry leader in hybrid computing strategies and solutions, they have established world-class data centers having multiple layers of physical and operational security to ensure the safety and integrity of every customer's data. Headquartered in Tustin, CA they have grown from a single server to multiple servers throughout North America servicing a global population.

SSD Nodes (https://www.ssdnodes.com/) is primarily known for their thin OpenVZ virtualization platform allowing you "true live scaling" from one SSD Nodes plan to another near-instantaneously and without a second of downtime; perfect for startups. They also feature a single-layer service platform that allows immediate access to the caller with a high grade of service capability. This achieves a high degree of first contact resolution even on the most difficult of issues.


About: SSD Nodes is an SSD hosting provider that offer simple, high-performance cloud computing with personal support, live upgrades, and incredible speed to enable growth and deliver an outstanding experience. Designed for developers, startups, and small businesses seeking a secure and scalable hosting solution that can be deployed quickly. SSD Nodes is part of Strasmore (http://www.strasmore.com/), a growing company which offers hosting for larger enterprises.

Contact
Joseph T. Dager
***@business901.com
End
Source:Strasmore
Email:***@business901.com Email Verified
Tags:Strasmore, Hosting Provider, Vpn Server
Industry:Technology
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share