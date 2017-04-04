News By Tag
SSD Nodes Opens a Seattle Data Center to Serve Growing Western Customer Base
Cited by TechCrunch as one of the fastest growing cloud hosting providers.
Connor founded SSD Nodes in 2011 and bootstrapped it into one of the fastest growing cloud hosting providers evidenced by a recent feature in TechCrunch. Regarded as an industry leader in hybrid computing strategies and solutions, they have established world-class data centers having multiple layers of physical and operational security to ensure the safety and integrity of every customer's data. Headquartered in Tustin, CA they have grown from a single server to multiple servers throughout North America servicing a global population.
SSD Nodes (https://www.ssdnodes.com/
About: SSD Nodes is an SSD hosting provider that offer simple, high-performance cloud computing with personal support, live upgrades, and incredible speed to enable growth and deliver an outstanding experience. Designed for developers, startups, and small businesses seeking a secure and scalable hosting solution that can be deployed quickly. SSD Nodes is part of Strasmore (http://www.strasmore.com/
