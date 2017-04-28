News By Tag
SSD Nodes Celebrates 6-year anniversary as a leader in SSD Web Hosting Services
SSD Nodes is primarily known for their thin OpenVZ virtualization platform allowing you "true live scaling" from one SSD Nodes plan to another near-instantaneously and without a second of downtime; perfect for startups. They also feature a single-layer service platform that allows immediate access to the caller with a high grade of service capability. This achieves a high degree of first contact resolution even on the most difficult of issues.
Founder Connor says about the anniversary, "We provide a massive dynamic platform that allows our customers to quickly innovate and deploy applications on a global scale. But most of all our customers have trusted us because of our front-line support where we negate the need for developers to navigate through multiple layers of support to get their answers."
When asked about what's next, Connor added, Our problem is not in expansion, growth has become part of DNA, it is in the expansion of additional services that lay on the horizon. There are so many things we can do with our technical people but it is more about deciding what not to do." As a note SSD Nodes has established Strasmore a host for enterprise platforms and three more hosting sites in North America this past year. Special Offers for first time SSD Nodes Startups (https://www.ssdnodes.com/
About: SSD Nodes is an SSD hosting provider that offer simple, high-performance cloud computing with personal support, live upgrades, and incredible speed to enable growth and deliver an outstanding experience. Designed for developers, startups, and small businesses seeking a secure and scalable hosting solution that can be deployed quickly. SSD Nodes is part of Strasmore (http://www.strasmore.com/
About: Strasmore, Inc. (https://www.strasmore.com/)
