SSD Nodes Celebrates 6-year anniversary as a leader in SSD Web Hosting Services

Tags:
Strasmore
Vps Servers
OpenVZ virtualization

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Tustin - California - US

Subject:
Events

TUSTIN, Calif. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Founded by Matt Connor, in 2011 and bootstrapped it into one of the fastest growing cloud hosting providers.  Regarded as industry leaders in hybrid computing strategies and solutions, they have established world-class data centers having multiple layers of physical and operational security to ensure the safety and integrity of every customer's data. Headquartered in Tustin, CA they have grown from a single server to multiple servers throughout North America servicing a global population.

SSD Nodes is primarily known for their thin OpenVZ virtualization platform allowing you "true live scaling" from one SSD Nodes plan to another near-instantaneously and without a second of downtime; perfect for startups. They also feature a single-layer service platform that allows immediate access to the caller with a high grade of service capability. This achieves a high degree of first contact resolution even on the most difficult of issues.

Founder Connor says about the anniversary, "We provide a massive dynamic platform that allows our customers to quickly innovate and deploy applications on a global scale. But most of all our customers have trusted us because of our front-line support where we negate the need for developers to navigate through multiple layers of support to get their answers."

When asked about what's  next, Connor added, Our problem is not in expansion, growth has become part of DNA, it is in the expansion of additional services that lay on the horizon. There are so many things we can do with our technical people but it is more about deciding what not to do."  As a note SSD Nodes has established Strasmore a host for enterprise platforms and three more hosting sites in North America this past year.   Special Offers for first time SSD Nodes Startups (https://www.ssdnodes.com/startup-specials/) are often available.

About: SSD Nodes is an SSD hosting provider that offer simple, high-performance cloud computing with personal support, live upgrades, and incredible speed to enable growth and deliver an outstanding experience. Designed for developers, startups, and small businesses seeking a secure and scalable hosting solution that can be deployed quickly. SSD Nodes is part of Strasmore (http://www.strasmore.com/), which offers hosting for larger enterprises.

About: Strasmore, Inc. (https://www.strasmore.com/) offers hosting for enterprises, petabyte-scale backups, dedicated engineering support, and consulting for high-end and high-volume projects and is part of the rapidly expanding SSD Nodes network.

