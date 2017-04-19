News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Strasmore, Inc. the Enterprise-Level Companion to SSD Nodes Launches
Cited as one of the fastest growing cloud hosting providers.
The Strasmore difference offers dedicated resources and higher levels of computing power to ensure there's never a hiccup in the performance of your webapp, game server, or big data deployment. Customers are able to build out petabyte-scale backups for the highest levels of safety and redundancy, and Strasmore also offers consulting opportunities to reduce the concerns of IT scalability.
Founder Matt Connor said of this new offering, "Strasmore is powered by the people behind SSD Nodes. As that business grew, we quickly began to realize that our enterprise-level clients needed not just access to an incredibly fast and reliable cloud, but perhaps more importantly, access to dedicated resources and support from engineers who care about helping customers improve their services and grow their businesses."
When asked about the difference between Strasmore and SSD Nodes Connor added, "SSD Nodes isn't going anywhere—much to the contrary. By delivering a different, more tailored experience to our enterprise-level customers, we'll be able to focus more on what SSD Nodes customers need most—the fastest nodes for the lowest prices, combined with our truly personal support. Special Offers for first time SSD Nodes Startups (https://www.ssdnodes.com/
About: Strasmore, Inc. (https://www.strasmore.com/
Matt Connor founded SSD Nodes in 2011 and bootstrapped it into one of the fastest growing cloud hosting providers. SSD Nodes is primarily known for their thin OpenVZ virtualization platform allowing you "true live scaling" from one SSD Nodes plan to another near-instantaneously and without a second of downtime. Both companies will be headquartered in Tustin, CA with multiple servers throughout North America.
Contact
Joe Dager
***@ssdnodes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse