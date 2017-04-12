Country(s)
SSD Nodes Opens a New York Data Center to Serve Growing Eastern Customer Base
Cited by TechCrunch as one of the fastest growing cloud hosting providers.
In addition, Connor mentioned, "Our New York data center has a multi-year uptime and top-of-the-line hardware backbones, and the location means it's perfect for capturing traffic from the East Coast and Europe."
Founded by Matt Connor in 2011, he bootstrapped it into one of the fastest growing cloud hosting providers as evidenced by a recent feature in TechCrunch. Regarded as an industry leader in hybrid computing strategies and solutions, they have established world-class datacenters having multiple layers of physical and operational security to ensure the safety and integrity of every customer's data. Headquartered in Tustin, CA, they have grown from a single server to multiple servers throughout North America servicing a global population.
SSD Nodes is primarily known for their thin OpenVZ virtualization platform allowing you "true live scaling" from one SSD Nodes plan to another near-instantaneously and without a second of downtime, perfect for startups. They also feature a single-layer service platform that allows immediate access to the caller with a high grade of service capability. This achieves a high degree of first contact resolution even on the most difficult of issues. Special Offers for first time SSD Nodes Startups are often available.
About: SSD Nodes is an SSD hosting provider that offers simple, high-performance cloud computing with personal support, live upgrades, and incredible speed to enable growth and deliver an outstanding experience. Designed for developers, startups, and small businesses seeking a secure and scalable hosting solution that can be deployed quickly, SSD Nodes is part of Strasmore (http://www.strasmore.com/)
