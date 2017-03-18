News By Tag
Eurotech Adds Two New Products to its Family of Fanless and Rugged COM Express Modules
Eurotech Also Announces the Development of a New i.MX6 Based SBC
· CPU-163-15 (https://www.eurotech.com/
· CPU-161-18 (https://www.eurotech.com/
These two products based on the popular PICMG COM Express R2.1 standard expand Eurotech's portfolio of Intel-based modules both at the entry and at the very top of its range, encompassing a wide range of use cases, from power-efficient computing for general-purpose industrial and transportation applications to in-the-field deployable microservers and High Performance Embedded Computing (HPEC) systems.
CPU-163-15
The CPU-163-15 (https://www.eurotech.com/
CPU-161-18
The CPU-161-18 (https://www.eurotech.com/
The standard configuration provides 8GB of memory soldered directly on the PCB and supports up to 24GB DDR4 with ECC error correction through a SO-DIMM slot, targeting use cases where extreme ruggedness is required, and those that require a large memory.
The CPU-161-18 can be configured with any member of the Xeon/Pentium®
Compatible with existing Type 6 carrier boards, the CPU-161-18 is a headless unit that provides a fast upgrade path to existing projects and allows the creation of new high-performance ones.
A notable feature of this compact size module is the availability of a x16 PCIe Gen 3 port in addition to the x8 one, a characteristic that is more commonly found only on larger modules.
Other features include Gigabit Ethernet, 4x SATA 3.0 ports, 4x USB 3.0 and 7x USB 2.0 interfaces.
The CPU-161-18 supports Linux and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise; other operating systems, including RTOS are available through Eurotech Professional Services.
Both products are Everyware Software Framework (ESF) (https://www.eurotech.com/
Distributed and supported by Eurotech, ESF adds advanced security, diagnostics, provisioning, remote access and full integration with Everyware Cloud (EC), Eurotech's IoT integration platform (separately available).
Professional Services are also available for the new boards, including BIOS personalization, carrier board design, system development and production. Deep module customization, such as feature changes are also available.
The CPU-163-15 (https://www.eurotech.com/
"By introducing these new modules, Eurotech continues in its effort to offer top-edge products providing superior efficiency, performance, reliability and ruggedness. Once again, we deliver products for embedded applications that meet customer's requirements for innovative solutions with long-lasting product lifecycles."
Eurotech also announces the development of a new ARM-based, pico-ITX Single Board Computer based on the NXP i.MX6 that will be available by the end of Q3 2017:
CPU-523-13
The CPU-523-12 is a new low power (3W), rugged board based on the NXP i.MX6 CPU and supporting extended operating temperature. Compliant with the pico-ITX industry standard, is very compact at only 100x72mm and yet delivers a complete set of features that includes graphics capabilities with multiple independent displays, rich I/O interfaces, wide range input voltage (9-36VDC) and a miniPCIe slot for further expandability.
Main features:
· i.MX6 Dual lite, quad cores
· All soldered down (CPU, RAM)
· 2x Gb Ethernet
· 2x Displays (LVDS, HDMI), Audio
· 1x miniPCIe
· 9-36VDC
· Fanless
· Extended temperature Range
About Eurotech
Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
