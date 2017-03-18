 
Eurotech Adds Two New Products to its Family of Fanless and Rugged COM Express Modules

Eurotech Also Announces the Development of a New i.MX6 Based SBC
 
 
AMARO, Italy - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Eurotech (http://www.eurotech.com), a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces the availability of two new fanless and rugged COM modules:

·       CPU-163-15 (https://www.eurotech.com/en/products/cpu-163-15)an Intel Atom E3800 Series - COM Express Type 10 Mini

·       CPU-161-18 (https://www.eurotech.com/en/products/cpu-161-18)a Xeon D-15xx COM Express Type 6 Compact

These two products based on the popular PICMG COM Express R2.1 standard expand Eurotech's portfolio of Intel-based modules both at the entry and at the very top of its range, encompassing a wide range of use cases, from power-efficient computing for general-purpose industrial and transportation applications to in-the-field deployable microservers and High Performance Embedded Computing (HPEC) systems.

CPU-163-15

The CPU-163-15 (https://www.eurotech.com/en/products/cpu-163-15) is a Mini (84x55mm) form factor module based on the Intel Atom E38XX processor family, with 1 to 4 cores, up to 4GB ECC RAM and up to 32GB eMMC that is compliant with PICMG COM Express R2.1, Type 10 pinout. Other features include high speed interfaces: one Gbit Ethernet, two SATA 2.0, one USB 3.0 and eight USB 2.0, three PCIe x1, one LVDS and one DDI (supporting HDMI, DVI and DP). With soldered down ECC memory and flash storage, the CPU-163-15 is the ideal hardware platform for applications requiring long life cycle, resistance to vibration and reliable data storage, even in extended temperature. Supported Operating Systems include Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux.

CPU-161-18

The CPU-161-18 (https://www.eurotech.com/en/products/cpu-161-18) combines a high-performance and truly embedded CPU with an innovative hybrid RAM architecture that offers the ruggedness of soldered memory and the expandability of SO-DIMMs in a module that is compliant with PICMG COM Express R2.1, Type 6 pinout.

The standard configuration provides 8GB of memory soldered directly on the PCB and supports up to 24GB DDR4 with ECC error correction through a SO-DIMM slot, targeting use cases where extreme ruggedness is required, and those that require a large memory.

The CPU-161-18 can be configured with any member of the Xeon/Pentium® D 15xx family; standard versions support extended temperature CPUs such as the Pentium D-1519 and the Xeon D 1559.

Compatible with existing Type 6 carrier boards, the CPU-161-18 is a headless unit that provides a fast upgrade path to existing projects and allows the creation of new high-performance ones.

A notable feature of this compact size module is the availability of a x16 PCIe Gen 3 port in addition to the x8 one, a characteristic that is more commonly found only on larger modules.

Other features include Gigabit Ethernet, 4x SATA 3.0 ports, 4x USB 3.0 and 7x USB 2.0 interfaces.

The CPU-161-18 supports Linux and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise; other operating systems, including RTOS are available through Eurotech Professional Services.

Both products are Everyware Software Framework (ESF) (https://www.eurotech.com/en/products/software+services/ev...) ready, a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, the open source Java/ OSGi middleware for IoT gateways.

Distributed and supported by Eurotech, ESF adds advanced security, diagnostics, provisioning, remote access and full integration with Everyware Cloud (EC), Eurotech's IoT integration platform (separately available).

Professional Services are also available for the new boards, including BIOS personalization, carrier board design, system development and production. Deep module customization, such as feature changes are also available.

The CPU-163-15 (https://www.eurotech.com/en/products/cpu-163-15) and the CPU-161-18 with their Development Kit are available for orders in Q1'17.

"By introducing these new modules, Eurotech continues in its effort to offer top-edge products providing superior efficiency, performance, reliability and ruggedness. Once again, we deliver products for embedded applications that meet customer's requirements for innovative solutions with long-lasting product lifecycles." said Giuseppe Surace, Eurotech's Chief Product and Marketing Officer. "The CPU-161-18 closes the gap between traditional embedded applications and servers, which is a new segment that requires a unique combination of computational capability and resilience to harsh operating environments."

Eurotech also announces the development of a new ARM-based, pico-ITX Single Board Computer based on the NXP i.MX6 that will be available by the end of Q3 2017:

CPU-523-13

The CPU-523-12 is a new low power (3W), rugged board based on the NXP i.MX6 CPU and supporting extended operating temperature. Compliant with the pico-ITX industry standard, is very compact at only 100x72mm and yet delivers a complete set of features that includes graphics capabilities with multiple independent displays, rich I/O interfaces, wide range input voltage (9-36VDC) and a miniPCIe slot for further expandability.

Main features:

·       i.MX6 Dual lite, quad cores

·       All soldered down (CPU, RAM)

·       2x Gb Ethernet

·       2x Displays (LVDS, HDMI), Audio

·       1x miniPCIe

·       9-36VDC

·       Fanless

·       Extended temperature Range

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
