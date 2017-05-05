News By Tag
Eurotech announces a new partnership with VMware
Answering to the emerging architecture needs of edge IoT computing nodes
The adoption of edge and fog computing models within IoT deployments enables an improved efficiency by bringing intelligence and processing closer to where the data is created and by reducing the amount of information transported to the cloud.
In the context of this emerging trend, Eurotech announces it is joining its expertise with VMware to bring VMware's technology to Multi-service IoT Gateways and Edge Controllers for more efficient and deterministic resource allocation in high performance industrial and mobile networking applications. IoT Gateways enhanced with this technology should lead to highly responsive cloud services, extended scalability towards the edge and enforced privacy data policies.
In every IoT deployment, the secure access and the remote management of field nodes is of paramount importance. In this collaboration, Eurotech and VMware will also collaborate to integrate state-of-the-
Initial target systems will include Eurotech latest IoT gateways like the ReliaGATE (http://www.eurotech.com/
Both companies understand the value of a strong ecosystem in order to deliver best in class IoT solutions and each supports the open standards and open source approach.
"This partnership is a very exciting news and is a recognition of Eurotech strong leadership in the IoT world. By adding VMware technologies in our products, we will continue to provide best in class tools and technology and we continue to work on solutions that, by simplifying the complexity of IoT, enable our customers and partners to develop and implement successfully IoT applications."
"As a company with a long history of delivering technology innovations to enterprises, VMware will leverage our core strengths around device management, operational analytics and security to help bring specific IoT offerings to customers," said Greg Bollella, Chief Technology Officer, Internet of Things, VMware. "Our work with companies like Eurotech will be important in helping businesses meet their strategic needs for IoT applications, analytics, hardware and services, ultimately extending their reach from the data center and cloud to the edge."
About Eurotech
Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
